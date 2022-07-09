Irish Examiner view: We must all be vigilant against avian flu

We must hope that there is no serious westwards expansion of the latest instances of avian flu. It has been on the rise in Britain and has had a devastating impact in some seabird colonies.
While the risk to humans from the disease is low, its spread can lead to restrictions in poultry farms and to chickens and ducks experiencing their own forms of lockdown.
So far there have been 121 outbreaks in Britain, nearly five times last year’s level. In the wild-bird population, thousands of gannets have died in colonies in Scotland and northern England, as well as gulls and puffins.
Last year, Ireland recorded multiple cases, leading the Department of Agriculture to order all poultry flocks indoors to prevent contamination from infected wild birds. That restriction was only lifted in April.
The department and Teagasc are urging poultry farmers and the public to be vigilant and to report any dead or dying wild birds they may find. Last year in Ireland, the HPAI H5N1 strain was identified in swans, a sea eagle, a barn owl, a herring gull, and even a peregrine falcon.
TheCovid-19 pandemic has increased awareness of the potential risks of zoonotic diseases — transmitted to people from animals — and while such instances are extremely rare, recent history has taught us to keep up our guards. And that’s what we should do.
If you see anything unusual, then let the authorities know. It is better safe than sorry.