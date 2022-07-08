Irish Examiner view: Lawsuit over US election a threat to rightist media

A lawsuit in the US, taken by the manufacturer of vote-counting machines that were later alleged to have rigged the 2020 election in favour of Joe Biden, looks set to have a dramatic impact on some of America’s right-wing news media.

Dominion Voting Systems, which provided voting machines to 28 states during the election, was last month given the go-ahead by a judge in Delaware to sue Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News, in a case that could directly draw owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch into the spotlight.