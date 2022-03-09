Irish Examiner view: Self-reliance makes more sense in an unstable world 

The Second World War phrase “keep calm and carry on” enjoyed something of a resurgence during the financial crises of the last decade and, at least, proved more actionable than the limp slogan of the Covid years — that one about “the new normal”. Now, we are ploughing another retro theme, with the entreaties to farmers to grow crops on their land to soften the economic and financial impact of the awful war in Ukraine.

‘Digging for victory’ may not bring Vladimir Putin down or stop the carnage in the steppes but it will mark a step towards the self-sufficiency we need to achieve within a short number of years. It will offset the risk of rationing and send a signal that the Kremlin war machine has wrought profound changes in our ongoing relationship with Moscow. The ‘Dig for Victory’ campaign was set up during the Second World War by the British agriculture ministry. Open spaces — from domestic gardens to public parks and even the lawns outside the Tower of London — were turned into vegetable patches.