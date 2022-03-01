Irish Examiner View: Profiting from asylum seekers a lucrative business for many hotels

It is Government policy that direct provision will end by December 2024 and be replaced by a system of mostly “own-door” accommodation facilities for asylum seekers. But before it ends, the system is readying for one last costly splurge.

The International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) has just closed off a tender for another panel of hoteliers to provide accommodation over the next 34 months, which will cost up to €500m. A large slice of this will be paid to hoteliers, according to tender documents.