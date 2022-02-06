One year on from white paper promises, end of direct provision is not yet in sight

It is almost a year since the publication of a white paper to abolish direct provision and while there are signs of progress, those in the system still feel no tangible change.
First established as an emergency measure in 1999, direct provision was supposed to provide accommodation for people for no longer than six months, while they sought asylum in Ireland.
By the end of 2020, the average processing time for international protection cases was 20.3 months — 14.4 months for prioritised cases.
Around 7,000 people currently live in direct provision in former hotels, guesthouses, hostels, convents, nursing homes, holiday camps, and mobile homes.
More than half have been there for two years or longer. Half have no access to cooking facilities, and a room is often shared by multiple strangers or an entire family.
The system is privately managed, run for profit, and paid for by the State.
This contrasts with many EU member states, where accommodation for applicants for international protection is routinely provided by not-for-profit organisations.
Direct provision has proved “expensive, inefficient, and ill-equipped to respond to shifting trends in international migration”, and has “failed to respect the human rights and dignity of individuals”, in the words of Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman, whose department is responsible for oversight of the system.
As a response, the Government published the ‘White Paper to End Direct Provision and to establish a new International Protection Support Service’, grounded in the principles of human rights and operated on a not-for-profit basis.
It committed to having the two-phase system fully operational by December 2024.
In phase one, up to 2,000 applicants will reside in six State-owned and operated reception and integration centres, with own-door or own-room accommodation.
Wrap-around supports and services will include designated case workers, health and vulnerability assessments, healthcare, education, an allowance, employment supports, and
access to a bank account.
After four months, residents will move to phase two accommodation within the community for an average of 14 months, with supports to encourage interconnectedness.
Phase two accommodation will be own-door, self-contained houses or apartments for families, and own-door or own room accommodation for single people. It will accommodate a flow-through of 3,500 international protection applicants in a 12-month period.
Applicants still waiting for an international protection decision after six months will be entitled to access employment, and access to third-level education will be available for applicants living for more than three years in the system. The white paper includes a breakdown of actions to be focused on each year up to 2024.
Focus points for 2021 included appointing a transition team to drive implementation of the new model, agreeing the implementation plan and oversight structures, and initiation of the planning process for certain projects.
A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said that “extensive work” had been done since publication of the white paper.
A transition team has been established, as well as an oversight structure in the form of a programme board and an external advisory committee. The spokesperson said the board has met regularly over the past 12 months to review progress.
The implementation plan has been developed to secure accommodation and develop the new model and support services, however further refinement is needed in the coming months. Work is also under way on developing an income support system for international protection applicants, and an integration support system.
They said planning is “well advanced” on the acquisition of a range of properties for phase two accommodation. Planning and design for capital projects is now expected to begin this year, with new phase two builds intended to come on stream in 2023.
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said new measures and procedures are already in place to make the protection process more efficient.
Certain applications are proceeding without interview,where a trained international protection officer believes they should be granted a refugee declaration. Interviews are also being held virtually and
facilitated outside of Dublin, and additional staff have been trained to increase interviewing capacity.
A case management function has also been implemented to oversee progress of applications and avoid delay.
The spokesperson said the regularisation scheme for long-term undocumented migrants will invite those with an outstanding international protection application, and living in the system for two years, to apply for consideration.
However, those who have experienced the direct provision system first hand say that progress is very slow.
A new coalition founded by eight not-for-profit groups is now putting pressure on the Government to deliver on the commitment to bring an end to direct provision in the next two years.
Standing Against Direct Provision (Stad), has been founded by Nasc, Amnesty International Ireland, Crosscare Refugee Project, Cultúr, Doras, Immigrant Council of Ireland, Irish Refugee Council, and Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.
The coalition’s focus is to replace direct provision with an alternative system by 2024, close all emergency centres as an immediate priority, and reduce processing times for
international protection applications and appeals.
Stad is also calling for Hiqa to be given a mandate to independently inspect direct provision centres while they remain operational, and for urgent measures identified in the Catherine Day report to be implemented immediately, such as an increase in the daily expenses allowance, making the right to work available after three months, and making a comprehensive vulnerability assessment available to everyone.
Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, said 2022 will be a “pivotal” year for the implementation of the white paper.
“I do believe that the commitment to ending direct provision is real,” said Mr Henderson.
“As a member of the programme board, we have seen that the transition team is doing serious thinking, along the right track and the foundations for a new system are beginning to be put in place.
“However, from working with people living in direct provision, there hasn’t been tangible change. Things like the regularisation process offer hope, but people need lift-off.”
“If you’re dealing with human beings, progress does not mean doing half of what you should have done. You’re talking about a child that is still living in the same room with a father and mother, they cannot stay there another day.
- Nick Henderson is chief executive officer of the Irish Refugee Council