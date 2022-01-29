Irish Examiner view: Cyber security chief will have his hands full

Timing can be everything, and this might just have occurred to Richard Browne following his formal appointment to run Ireland’s cyber body, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Mr Browne has been acting director and receives confirmation of full responsibility just as technical teams across Europe are wargaming a series of digital attacks by hostile players. Now, who can they be thinking of?

In an interview with the Irish Examiner in November, Mr Browne said the HSE cyber breach was a “nightmare scenario” while predicting that future attacks would become “messier and more complicated”.