Irish Examiner view: Cyber security chief will have his hands full

Appointment of  Richard Browne as National Cyber Security Centre is a start in our defensive strategy against attacks
Irish Examiner view: Cyber security chief will have his hands full

The appointment of Richard Browne to run the National Cyber Security Centre comes just as technical teams across Europe are wargaming a series of digital attacks by hostile players.

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 08:19

Timing can be everything, and this might just have occurred to Richard Browne following his formal appointment to run Ireland’s cyber body, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Mr Browne has been acting director and receives confirmation of full responsibility just as technical teams across Europe are wargaming a series of digital attacks by hostile players. Now, who can they be thinking of?

In an interview with the Irish Examiner in November, Mr Browne said the HSE cyber breach was a “nightmare scenario” while predicting that future attacks would become “messier and more complicated”.

In recent weeks, Russia concluded a performative series of arrests against the prolific criminal ransomware group known as REvil. Meanwhile, Britain’s NCSC, part of the GCHQ surveillance centre, has warned corporations to bolster defences as part of growing tensions with Ukraine.

They may be soon put to the test across Europe.

Read More

New boss to lead a 'beefed-up' national cybersecurity bureau 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Saving lives is not just about Covid Irish Examiner view: Saving lives is not just about Covid
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes Irish Examiner view: Camhs report shows we need change, not apologies
Saving and pension planning Irish Examiner View: Need for greater urgency on pension reform
Richard BrowneNational Cyber Security CentreREvil
<p>Of all the crises, housing is the most acute.</p>

Irish Examiner view: We need a referendum on housing crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices