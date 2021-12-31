Irish Examiner View: No one is above the law

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former British socialite convicted in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday of sex-trafficking young girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, has already started appeal proceedings.

That is their right, but the focus in this case – and other similar cases – must remain on the survivors who describe the reality of living with the horrific after-effects of what has been described as “one of the worst crimes imaginable: facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children”.