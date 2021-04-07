Irish Examiner view: Organ donors change lives

We all, or at least the luckier ones among us, know someone who lives in inspiring ways. Most of us know people who give their values real meaning by remembering, even at defining moments, to make decisions based on values shaped by experience and a recognition of others’ needs.

The pandemic has brought out the very best in many people, especially health and care home staff. Some have shown an unimagined capacity for selflessness. However, long before Covid-19 changed our world, organ donors recognised how very transformative such a gesture, such a simple remembering of others’ great needs, might be. Siobhan Brosnan, an organ-donation manager for UL Hospitals, died on Sunday after a Good Friday crash. Mary Barry, from Tralee, was killed immediately in that two-car Adare crash.