Irish Examiner view: Organ donors change lives

Remember others’ great needs
Irish Examiner view: Organ donors change lives

Siobhan Brosnan: it is almost criminal not to follow Ms Brosnan’s and her family’s wonderful example.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 10:40

We all, or at least the luckier ones among us, know someone who lives in inspiring ways. Most of us know people who give their values real meaning by remembering, even at defining moments, to make decisions based on values shaped by experience and a recognition of others’ needs.

The pandemic has brought out the very best in many people, especially health and care home staff. Some have shown an unimagined capacity for selflessness. However, long before Covid-19 changed our world, organ donors recognised how very transformative such a gesture, such a simple remembering of others’ great needs, might be. Siobhan Brosnan, an organ-donation manager for UL Hospitals, died on Sunday after a Good Friday crash. Mary Barry, from Tralee, was killed immediately in that two-car Adare crash.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner just weeks ago, Ms Brosnan said she is “continuously amazed by the selflessness of families at the most difficult of times”. 

Her family has made her admiration more than a warm sentiment, by agreeing that her organs be donated to recipients in desperate need. There are between 550 and 600 people in that very difficult situation in Ireland today.

Read More

Organ donation manager gifts organs after Limerick road death 

Each of us, by carrying a card or telling relatives of our wish to be a donor, can shorten that list. That process is so simple, but so enriching, that it is almost criminal not to follow Ms Brosnan’s and her family’s wonderful example.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Tsar Putin

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Quality of information all important Irish Examiner view: Quality of information all important
Ofsted inspection report Irish Examiner view: Please explain vaccine threat
Irish Examiner view: Best foot forward Irish Examiner view: Best foot forward
#covid-19person: siobhan brosnanperson: mary barry
Irish Examiner view: Organ donors change lives

Irish Examiner view: Tsar Putin

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices