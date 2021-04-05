Organ donation manager gifts organs after Limerick road death 

A woman has died after suffering injuries in a road crash in Limerick on Good Friday.

She has been named locally as Siobhan Brosnan, an organ donation manager for the UL Hospitals group.

Ms Brosnan, aged in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after the two-vehicle collision in Adare, Co Limerick, but later died from her injuries on Easter Sunday.

The driver of the second vehicle, Mary Berry, from Tralee, Co Kerry, was aged in her 50s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Siobhan Brosnan was from Ballybunion, Co Kerry originally, and had recently moved to Adare.

As the organ donation manager for the UL Hospital group, it was her position to approach families of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) receiving end-of-life care about organ donation. Last January, when describing her role, Ms Brosnan told the Irish Examiner that she is "continuously amazed by the selflessness of families at the most difficult of times".

In a fitting tribute to her memory, Ms Brosnan's family have assented to her organs being donated for recipients, something that she had always wanted as a result of her work.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Shanahan from Ballyhahill, Co Limerick.

Writing on social media, Ms Brosnan's brother, Billy Brosnan said: "Our great and wonderful sister Siobhan and devoted wife of Patrick sadly lost her battle to live this evening at 17:12 after a terrible road traffic collision on Friday last.

"We would like to thank all our family, relatives and friends from all over the world for all their prayers,good wishes and sentiments over the last two days.

"Siobhan promoted Organ Donations through her work in UHL and her wish was always to donate herself and we as a family are consoled that her organs will be received by recipients somewhere in need shortly. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Her death follows a week-long campaign, Organ Donor Awareness Week 2021, organised by the Irish Kidney Association to raise awareness about the importance of organ donations.

There are between 550 and 600 people on waiting lists for organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas in Ireland.