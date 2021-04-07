Irish Examiner view: Tsar Putin

There is a stark contrast between how we used our hard-won freedom over the last century and how Russia used the opportunities presented by the end of its autocratic monarchy just before we achieved our independence.
Éamon de Valera was the closest we’ve had to a leader in perpetuity and even his career pales compared to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now 68, he has signed a law paving the way for him to run for two more presidential terms, potentially extending his rule until 2036.
Putin is serving his fourth term, which is set to end in 2024. The legislation, announced on Monday, could allow him to serve two more six-year terms, should he choose to stand for and win re-election — more than likely, but hardly plausible — both times.
Though we face many challenges, none involve a demagogue determined to cling to power, a reality Russia’s democrats must envy more than we realise. That we are in such a privileged position must encourage engagement in politics, if only to prevent the kind of void a Putin would relish.