There is a stark contrast between how we used our hard-won freedom over the last century and how Russia used the opportunities presented by the end of its autocratic monarchy just before we achieved our independence.

Éamon de Valera was the closest we’ve had to a leader in perpetuity and even his career pales compared to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now 68, he has signed a law paving the way for him to run for two more presidential terms, potentially extending his rule until 2036.