Elaine Loughlin: Politicians will have to face the issue of assisted dying

Next year must be the year that our political system and we as a country finally addresses one of the biggest social, cultural and ethical issues — death.

Dying with dignity, assisted dying, assisted suicide, euthanasia: Even putting a term on it can be contentions, misleading, and fractious.

But it would be more than an insult to those whom these laws will potentially impact, if politicians who will be asked to examine the issue in the coming months get bogged down in petty spats over terminology or theology.

In Ireland, we do death well. The tradition of the Irish wake allows us to remember, celebrate, and grieve our loved ones after they have passed away.

While snuff may no longer be passed around and the keening women have all disappeared, the local community still gathers around to support a family through their time of loss.

But the lead-up to death can be a very mixed bag, to put it mildly.

We celebrate the life — well-lived or tragically cut short — but often stray away from thinking about the one moment that we can be certain will arrive for us all.

As a special Oireachtas committee prepares to examine assisted dying in the new year, could we find that, just like abortion and same-sex marriage, the public is further ahead on the matter than our politicians?

While those who have been advocating for legislation to allow for assisted dying see it as a straightforward issue of providing dignity to people in their final moments, the intervention of Taoiseach Micheál Martin could be a sign of the divisions that are to come.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner published on Monday, Mr Martin said he has “concerns” around the introduction of assisted dying.

“I would just be nervous that through any legislation that’s passed — and I’m open to persuasion on this — but that you would create an indirect pressure on older people in particular, people who are coming to the end of their lives, and all sorts of pressures can happen,” Mr Martin said.

“So there would have to be very, very strong safeguards.”

While highlighting his serious reservations, Mr Martin did say he is willing to listen, which is encouraging. But debate on an issue as contentious as death could become heated and even nasty.

We already know that our politicians are split on proposals that would allow for such an intervention in limited cases where a person is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

In October 2020, a bill brought forward by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny aiming to legalise assisted dying passed first stage of the Dáil with TDs voting 81 in factor and 71 against.

Just four of 36 Fianna Fáil TDs supported the bill going to pre-legislative scrutiny. Fine Gael were also divided with 10 voting in favour and 21 against.

There was considerably more support on the opposition benches with Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, and Solidarity-PBP all supporting the proposed legislation. The Green Party also voted in favour of the bill as a block.

However, Joan Collins and Michael McNamara were the only Independents in attendance who supported the legislation, with all of the nine regional Independents and the six rural Independents also voting against it.

In another sign of how contentious the upcoming debate might be, an unsuccessful Government amendment put down during the 2020 debate referred to “assisted suicide”, which Mr Kenny said was irresponsible as it conflated assisted dying with suicide, which had very different connotations.

Under the terms of reference, the special committee on assisted dying which is due begin hearing from experts and interested parties from January will be given a broad remit to allow it carry out an in-depth study of the issue.

The committee will be tasked with looking at how voluntary assisted dying would work in Ireland and the safeguards that would be required.

Already a wide range of groups and organisations — including the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, the Catholic Church, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the Hospice Foundation, and the Law Society of Ireland — have provided a spectrum of opinion.

The committee will have to listen to and take on board a myriad of opposing views.

While constitutional issues will be examined by the committee, unlike abortion or marriage equality, it is anticipated that the introduction of assisted dying would not require a referendum. Instead, it will be up to the political system to bring about change.

Whether politicians want to tackle such an emotive issue, especially if they are facing into a general election, remains to be seen.

But Mr Martin recently told the Dáil he could not provide any assurances that laws would be passed through the Oireachtas before the end of the Government’s term.

No one can possibly know how they would react if given a terminal diagnosis.

‘All I am asking is to be allowed to go gently:’ The late Vicky Phelan’s words of support for Gino Kenny’s Dying with Dignity Bill. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

But the words of Vicky Phelan, who had fought for the introduction of Mr Kenny’s Dying with Dignity Bill, should be listened to by those who will be examining the issue.

“For those people who are opposed to assisted dying, I would ask them to put yourselves in my shoes and imagine what it is like to be me for even one minute and how frightening it is to know that I will most likely die in pain.

“All I am asking is to be allowed to go gently, when my pain starts to become unmanageable. I do not want to die but I am going to die.”

Politicians now have the chance to take a stance and face death head-on. It could be the defining moment of the 33rd Dáil.

