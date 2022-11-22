Special Oireachtas Committee to examine assisted dying laws

The proposal to allow terminally ill people end their own lives in dignity was backed by the late Vicky Phelan before she died.
Special Oireachtas Committee to examine assisted dying laws

People Before Profit TD, Gino Kenny, had previously tabled his Dying With Dignity Bill. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 18:10
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

A new special Oireachtas Committee to examine laws on assisted dying is to be established within a matter of days, the Dáil has been told.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl confirmed the news in the chamber on Tuesday afternoon saying it will be discussed at the Dáil Reform Committee next week. The proposal to allow terminally ill people end their own lives in dignity was backed by the late Vicky Phelan before she died.

The Ceann Comhairle said the proposal to set up a special committee has already been agreed in principle by TDs. “On the matter raised, the establishment of the committee, the Dáil Reform Committee will hear a report at its next meeting, which, I think, is due next week,” Mr O Fearghaíl said.

“If they agree on that, the committee, which has already been agreed in principle to be established, can proceed as soon as is humanly possible,” he added. He was responding to People Before Profit TD, Gino Kenny, who previously tabled his Dying With Dignity Bill.

Mr Kenny said a year and a half ago, the Joint Committee on Justice recommended a special committee on the issue of assisted dying.

“To my knowledge, there is no impediment to the establishment of that committee. Can the Taoiseach give a commitment to the many people who have been following this issue that the committee will be established before Christmas because it has gone on far too long? We need to have a national discussion about this issue,” he said.

Mr Varadkar and Justice Minister Helen McEntee also confirmed their intention to progress a special committee to address the issue of Dying with Dignity early in the New Year.

The late cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan who died this week had backed calls for people to be allowed end their own lives in cases where they had a terminal illness. Ms McEntee said she “wants the issue dealt with” and said a special Oireachtas committee is the appropriate vehicle to progress the issue.

Mr Varadkar said the original proposal for a special committee was the right one. “I think that's now accepted across the Dáil. Complicated issues like this do need to be teased out,” he said.

Dáil rules means there is a limit to how many special committees can run at any one time.

“With the committees on surrogacy and gender equality finishing up now there's an opportunity, I think, to establish that. If we don't get it done by the Christmas recess, we should certainly have it up and running in the first session of next year. And that will be our intention,” he said.

A previous attempt by Ms McEntee to establish a special committee was rejected by the Dáil after Opposition TDs voiced concern. The Dying With Dignity Bill was initially proposed by former Independent TD John Halligan and was then re-introduced by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny.

Read More

Terry Prone: More of us support assisted dying — but still we have no discussion

More in this section

Far right fringe elements 'whipping up hysteria' in East Wall, says local TD Far right fringe elements 'whipping up hysteria' in East Wall, says local TD
Electric bill charges paper Windfall tax 'not going to be the dig-out we need,' says UCC researcher
Ulster powersharing DUP leader regrets stating NI Protocol led to delay in heart surgeries
Assisted dyingPerson: Gino KennyPerson: Vicky Phelan
Woman looking at houses and flats in the window of an estate agent in London, UK

Taoiseach insists Government has treated housing crisis as an emergency

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.286 s