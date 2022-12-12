Assisted dying law could 'create indirect pressure on older people', says Martin

The Taoiseach has raised concerns that laws to allow for assisted dying could put older people "under pressure".

In a candid and wide-ranging interview, Micheál Martin has spoken about how he and his wife differ on whether their children should enter politics; the strain his career has put on the family, the upcoming reshuffle, and his relationship with the two other party leaders.

A special Oireachtas committee will begin examining voluntary assisted dying in the new year, discussing legal and ethical issues as well as the practicalities of introducing laws here.

The proposal to allow terminally ill people to end their own lives in dignity was backed by the late Vicky Phelan before she died.

Vicky Phelan during the launch of Dying with Dignity Bill 2020. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

However, Mr Martin has expressed "concerns" about it, and said the issue will require a detailed examination.

"I would just be nervous that through any legislation that's passed — and I'm open to persuasion on this — but that you would create an indirect pressure on older people, in particular, people who are coming to the end of their lives, and all sorts of pressures can happen," he said.

So there would have to be very, very strong safeguards."

He suggested that a Citizens' Assembly could be "useful" to discuss, in a mature and detailed manner, what is an emotive issue.

"I understand fully the issues, from an individual perspective, if you have a terminal illness, and the pain associated with that — but the implications could be far and wide," he said.

"We will participate in the Oireachtas committee, but I think, again, it needs a detailed examination."

He added: "I have concerns, I have to be honest with you, in terms of, could some people come under pressure?

For specific areas, you can see an application for it, but what are the wider impacts of any legislation we would pass and governance around all of that?"

The Taoiseach also pointed to the advances and improvements that have been made in palliative care over the past two decades, which has made end-of-life more comfortable for both patients and their families.

He said: "So what's the relationship between palliative care and dying with dignity? I know they are two different concepts, but linked at the same time.

"I think we need to really think through the issue of death and end-of-life and see how we deal with it."

Meanwhile, Mr Martin, who is due to speak with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan about the Cabinet reshuffle today, did not quench rumours that he wants to move to Foreign Affairs, stating that "nothing is off the table".

"Just because I have been in a department doesn't mean I am closing the door," he said.