Government urged to honour Vicky Phelan's wish for healthcare changes

The Government has been urged to see through the wishes of Vicky Phelan who campaigned for changes across the healthcare system.

TDs stood for a minute’s silence in the Dáil after tributes were paid to the mother of two, many of which focused on the need to enact the changes she had demanded.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly began Dáil proceedings by stating that she was very conscious of the words of Ms Phelan and what she sought from the system

"I am mindful of her words that she was not seeking praise, thanks, or false promises. What she was seeking was action," said Ms Connolly.

Opposition TDs called for urgent action on the introduction of mandatory disclosure in the healthcare system, the return of testing of screening samples to Irish labs, and the rollout of dying with dignity measures, all issues for which Ms Phelan had campaigned.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was a "mark of the woman" that she did not want tributes but instead had called for action throughout her illness.

"She made an extraordinary impact on her country and contributed to public life and debate. She was committed to righting the wrongs that had such a devastating impact on her and her family's lives. It is right and proper that we mark and mourn her passing," Mr Martin told the Dáil

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar repeated his apology to the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal which he gave as taoiseach.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland had lost one of its brightest stars.

She said the "best way" to honour Ms Phelan's memory is to complete the work that she did.

“That means bringing the testing of screening samples back to Ireland. Testing continues to be outsourced to labs in the United States," Ms McDonald told the Dáil.

'Safe, respectful healthcare'

"Ireland must not forget. Ireland must change. Safe, respectful healthcare for the mná na hÉireann was Vicky's battle cry. Let it echo from the rooftops."

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, who came to know Ms Phelan through his Dying with Dignity Bill, called for action from the Government.

"She said to us no matter what the circumstances, you need to pledge to keep supporting and campaigning for the issue around assisted dying," said Mr Kenny.

"Her other wish was that the cervical screening programme not be outsourced and that it be brought home. That wish needs to be honoured. We owe it to her memory and her family."

Independent TD Denis Naughten also pressed the Taoiseach on the fact that a bill, introduced in 2019 to allow for mandatory open disclosure, has yet to be enacted.

"Open disclosure needs to be embedded in legislation to bring about a complete culture change in our medical profession," said Mr Naughten. "The cervical cancer scandal has reinforced the fundamental need for laws of this nature. The bill was referred to a committee on December 12, 2019, seven days after its publication, and its final stages are currently before Dáil Éireann.

"The late Vicky Phelan said, 'I want action'. I would ask, as a matter of priority, that this legislation be passed and enacted before the end of this year, answering Vicky's call, sadly posthumously."