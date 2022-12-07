Mick Clifford: Hard truths of the 1922 Bandon Valley massacre 

On Wednesday, TG4 airs a programme that ventures where others have feared to tread. Former RTÉ reporter Jerry O’Callaghan has made a film about the murder of 13 Protestants in West Cork in the lacuna between the end of the War of Independence and the beginning of the Civil War.
O’Callaghan delves into one of these, which concerned the famous Kilmichael ambush in which Tom Barry’s flying column killed 18 auxiliaries in a gun battle in November 1920.
The programme provides a sharp-edged shovel to dig into a past that has long been buried. Hart certainly tried to lend his effort to unearthing truths that dared not speak their name, but his compass and methods have been questioned and, in some respects, found wanting.
- ‘Marú in Iarthar Chorcaí’ (Murder in West Cork) airs on Wednesday at 9.30pm, on TG4