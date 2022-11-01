Paul Hosford: Is this the Ireland we want to continue to build?

It is no surprise that material deprivation is more keenly felt among private renters, those living with a disability, and those in minimum-wage employment, but it is felt across the social spectrum by 700,000 people.
Richard Cassells, the architect responsible for Leinster House, also designed the Rotunda Hospital, the Printing House in Trinity College Dublin, and Carton House. One of his other works was the Conolly Folly, an obelisk built between Celbridge and Maynooth. The structure is fenced off these days but is a protected monument.
November 4: The Irish Women's Franchise League was formed in the home of Hanna and Francis Sheehy-Skeffington. Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington and Margaret Cousins were arrested, charged, and jailed in 1912 for smashing windows at the GPO in protests for women's suffrage.
November 8: Nine Irish peacekeeping soldiers were killed in an ambush by Baluba tribesmen in Niemba, Katanga.
November 9: Jack Lynch became leader of Fianna Fáil in what was described as an "overwhelming victory". The reported that Mr Lynch "crossed the biggest hurdle" when he defeated minister for industry and commerce George Colley by 52 votes to 19.
November 6: Under the headline 'Co-op in Secret Talks with Junta', it was reported that a top-level government delegation from El Salvador had been involved in highly confidential trade talks with the Golden Vale co-op at Charleville, Co Cork. Then chairman of Trócaire, Bishop Eamonn Casey, intervened and appealed to the co-op to reconsider doing a milk powder deal with an "administration which had shown itself to be an evil one".
November 8: Mary Robinson became the seventh President of Ireland and the first woman to win the race to the Áras, defeating Brian Lenihan and Austin Curry. The day after the historic poll, the reported that although Fianna Fáil was not officially conceding victory to Ms Robinson, both Mr Lenihan and national director of elections Bertie Ahern admitted that since the party had not achieved its target of 46% first preferences, it was now unlikely to win.
November 6: Four Green Party TDs chained themselves to trees in Dublin’s O’Connell St. The 50 mature London Plane trees were due to be cut down to make way for 200 new, much smaller trees under a rejuvenation plan for the street.