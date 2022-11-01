Paul Hosford: Is this the Ireland we want to continue to build?

For the children of the Celtic Tiger, the promise was made clear.

You went to school, did your work, got your Leaving Cert, went to college, got a degree, and got a job. That job and that job alone would be enough to open up cheap credit with which you could get on the property ladder.

It was, to all intents and purposes, a straight track. Sure, some of your pals would go travelling. Some might skip the college portion of the choose-your-own adventure book. But the goal remained the same. Get the job, get the “starter home”, and move on up.

In 2008, of course, we learned that road, that fast-track to Irish bliss was built on sand. And it is a fallout that has had long ramifications. The generation which came of age in the Ireland sifting through the wreckage of the financial crash did so at a time when the promises of lucrative jobs straight out of college were becoming extinct and a period of austerity was set to cast a pall over the country for years. Now, this generation is in its mid-30s and, after a decade of economic recovery, that promise has yet to return.

A cement mixer driven into the gates of Leinster House on September 29, 2010, as a gesture of protest at the financial crisis.

On Friday, the ESRI released a report which showed that 70% of those in Ireland who are experiencing material deprivation (not being able to afford to purchase two of 11 items from a list of essentials) are not classed as living in poverty. Of those below the poverty line, over one-third is in paid employment.

“Although they are at much lower risk of poverty, those living in households where someone of working age is in paid work still make up over one-third of those below the poverty line,” the report said, putting a stark figure on the number of working poor in Ireland.

Equally as stark, of that cohort, the majority (56%) of working poor households reported having someone with a third-level degree.

All poverty is inexcusable in a country as rich as Ireland. But to have a sizeable portion of people working and still be below the poverty line is doubly so.

It is not just a failure of ideology, it is a failure of the very social contract which binds us together. Irish people aren’t lazy, they do not want to be given things. But they have even less desire to be reduced to asking for the bare essentials, reliant on foodbanks because work doesn’t pay enough for a roof over the head and food in the belly.

We all know that we are in a hyper-inflationary period and the price of everything is rising, but these are not new phenomena. These are the legacy of a promise not kept. Those Celtic Tiger kids are now adults in whatever this timeline of constant crisis is called and work and college are not enough to provide a decent standard of living for too many. And the sermonising will come in column inches and tweets. It will talk of cutting cloth, of personal responsibility, of this person did it, so can you. But there is only so much cloth that can be trimmed and there is a thin line between me and you and him and her.

And, besides, is this the Ireland we want to continue to build? One where survival is not just a bare minimum, but an aspiration sold to people who put in the work, who want to contribute but would also like a few euro left at the end of the week to enjoy something. Survival is often sold as a virtue to those on the fringes.

The idea that we should make do and be happy with less than those who went before them is based on the idea that to be poor, working or otherwise, is a personal failing because we have established a society which measures wealth above contribution. If you are poor, therefore, you have come up short in a game sold to you as fair but rigged by forces far beyond your control. And that failing means that luxuries, enjoyment, and any form of distraction from your day-to-day is not a reasonable expectation.

It is no surprise that material deprivation is more keenly felt among private renters, those living with a disability, and those in minimum-wage employment, but it is felt across the social spectrum by 700,000 people.

The political ramifications of all of this are obvious. The 2020 election saw Sinn Féin take 22.3% of first preferences overall, but 31.75% of votes of those aged 18-34. A more detailed breakdown of those aged 35-49 is not available, but it stands to reason that the lower end of that cohort will have trended towards Mary Lou McDonald’s party. Much has been suggested about how the coalition parties can win back these voters. This ranges from the sensible (increase housing delivery and make homes more affordable) to the ridiculous (education on the horrors meted out by the Provisional IRA).

But this cohort could be won back by government parties. The vast majority are not ideologically moored to Sinn Féin. But what they see in that party is one which has not broken the social contract. That is not to say that Sinn Féin will not do so in government, but rather that it hasn’t, yet.

The pandemic, through its many horrors and tragedies, offered a chance to reset how we view the world around us. To a great extent, that chance has been squandered.

Though there was much talk of the social contract and asking more of people at times of great national pressure, the return has not been felt.

Ireland is an objectively good place to live by any international standard. But it is now a place where a job and a college degree are not sufficient for all to earn a decent standard of living, begging the question: what more do they have to do to make the grade?

If this Government, or any successor to it, is serious about a Republic of equity, the social contract must be redrawn.

