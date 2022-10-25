Elaine Loughlin: Not every institution is being made pay for past mistakes

The Government has decided to pick its battles and demanding on - and legislating for - reparations from the construction industry appears to be a whole lot easier than making the same demands of religious congregations
- Making new laws is one of the main tasks of the Oireachtas.
- A draft of a proposed new law is called a bill. Once a bill is signed into law by the President, it becomes an act and is added to the statute book.
- The Oireachtas passes approximately 40 acts each year.
- So far this year, the President has signed 31 bills into law including the Sick Leave Act, the Institutional Burials Act and the Electoral Reform Act.
A separate story revealed that power supply was on a “tightrope” and the ESB was appealing to the public for co-operation in keeping the use of electricity down to a minimum until November 24.
The stunning announcement took his party colleagues completely by surprise and when the Cork Examiner broke the news to chairman Michael D Higgins, he retorted: “I am shocked and astonished”.
The Cork Examiner reported that the Tánaiste’s dismissal was greeted by “shock and outrage by the party faithful around the country with strong talk of resignation from the party”.
Mac attack: Drama ensued at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last week when it was announced that Marc MacSharry wouldn’t be readmitted after a complaint was made against him by a councillor. Since then, the Sligo TD has lodged a complaint with party headquarters claiming his reputation has been damaged and he was not given due process. All eyes will be on Wednesday’s meeting to see what happens next.
Following the watering down of a new concrete levy aimed at covering some of the costs of the mica redress scheme, the Finance Committee will hear from department officials as well as the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland on the issue.
Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman was forced to close the Citywest reception hub to new refugees late last week as it reached capacity and the Government now expects to have a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December. In this context, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will examine spending on direct provision and emergency accommodation.