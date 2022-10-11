Elaine Loughlin: Babies' visits to Oireachtas highlight childcare challenges that parents face

In recent weeks, four females have made history in both the upper and lower houses of the Oireachtas.

Returning from maternity leave, Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne became the first elected representative to bring her child into the Dáil chamber.

The Clare TD, whose daughter Collins Montaine was by her side during a late-night vote, said she was proud to pave the way for mothers to feel comfortable with their children in the chamber in future.

While Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl joked that Collins was the “first actual baby” to enter the chamber during a sitting, the significance of her attendance should not be diluted or diminished.

Independent Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne brought her baby, Collins, into the Dáil chamber last month. And more recently Senator Eileen Flynn brought her daughter Billie into the Seanad chamber.

The historic occasion was followed last week by Billie Whyte, who attended the upper house with her mother, senator Eileen Flynn.

Ms Flynn used her speaking time to make a clear point that racism should not be tolerated by public representatives.

In a contribution that would have been notable even without her daughter there to witness it, but which was amplified by the presence of the babbling toddler, Ms Flynn said: “My child is here beside me and she cannot help that she is a full member of the Traveller community and a full member of the settled community.

“She was born into this world. This is just like we cannot help if we are working-class people, if we are black people, or if we are Traveller people.

“We did not ask to be brought into the communities that we have been, but we are trying to make the most of it. The last thing we need is public representatives making our lives any more difficult."

In welcoming the “newest member” of the House, Seanad chairman Mark Daly, thanked his colleague for bringing her daughter into the House.

“She will add a lot to Seanad Éireann to new ways of thinking and doing things,” he said.

Symbolism is always important, but the appearances of both children should not be treated as a temporary distraction along the halls of Leinster House.

In bringing their daughters into their workplace both mothers (the very fact that it was two women is also an important sidenote) shone a light on the daily “juggle struggle” as fellow Irish Examiner columnist Joyce Fegan recently described it.

Perhaps more importantly, it demonstrated that a working day no longer means nine to five, Monday to Friday, and, in a global environment, unconventional hours have become general practice.

Budget provisions

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has been rightly commended for finally recognising the financial burden childcare has imposed on families. The cost of paying creche fees has often been a key determining factor in whether parents continue to work.

Budget 2023 provided a landmark €1.025bn in funding for early learning and care, and for school aged childcare. It means parents using a full-time service will see their early childcare costs reduce by 25% on average as national childcare scheme funding gets a major boost.

From January, all families accessing registered early learning and childcare will receive a minimum hourly universal subsidy of €1.40. This is an extra 90c per hour off creche fees, and will amount to a yearly saving of around €2,000 for parents.

Private sector limitations But, in announcing the package to make childcare more affordable, the Government also made it clear that it has decided that subsiding formalised private providers is the now the chosen model. The private sector, which understandably must operate on a model that is financially viable, does not, however, cater fully for a modern working week. The practicalities of juggling work around creche hours was cited by Ms Wynne in bringing her daughter with her to the Dáil vote. “I wasn’t sure if Collins was going to be allowed into the chamber,” she said. The creche closes at 6.15pm but your vote is so important, so I had no other option.

“It’s a learning curve, but it’s very positive. I can’t get over the welcome I’ve received.

“I’ve brought Collins to budget briefings and people have been really positive towards her and are telling me that it’s very welcome to see.”

While welcome, this option of course, is not a possibility for many working mothers and fathers.

As well as funding supports, more imaginative solutions would be welcomed by parents, many of whom feel they are in a never-ending race between Zoom meetings, creche drop-offs, office briefings, school pick-ups, and work.

In India, for example, employers with 50 or more employees provide creche facilities on or close to their workplaces. The guidelines, which are still being rolled out across various states, state that the creche facility must accept children between six months and six years.

Crucially, the facility opening time must align with the employers, and creches should be open for between eight to 10 hours.

Making childcare more affordable is the first step in creating a society where parents can at least have the hope of achieving what can be an elusive work-life balance.

Coupled with this, we must try to make childcare flexible enough to suit working lives.

Did you know? Those visiting Leinster House for the first time are often baffled and even concerned that nobody pays attention to what seem to be multiple alarms going off. The sirens are in fact three different types of bells which alert members to the start of business or votes that have been called. Votes in the Dáil are sounded by a dull bell with a single ring (similar to the Angelus bell). The Seanad has a two-note bell, while TDs and senators are alerted to votes in the Seanad with a bell that sounds three higher-pitched notes in quick succession.

