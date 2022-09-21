Dáil history made as 'proud' Clare TD brings baby daughter into chamber  

Ms Wynne said her return to the Oireachtas has been "very positive" and that Collins had received a lot of attention from other members of the Dáil.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 21:15
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Dáil history has been made this evening as Deputy Violet-Anne Wynne brought her child into the chamber.

Baby Collins Mountaine became what Ceann Comhairle called the "first actual baby" to enter the chamber during a sitting.

Ms Wynne, an independent TD for Clare, returned to the Dáil last week after her maternity leave having given birth to her daughter earlier this year.

She told the Irish Examiner that she was proud to have paved the way for mothers to feel comfortable with their children in the chamber in future. 

She added that her return to the Oireachtas has been "very positive" and that Collins had received a lot of attention from other members of the Dáil.

"It's a learning curve, but it's very positive. I can't get over the welcome I've received. I've brought Collins to Budget briefings and people have been really positive towards her and are telling me that it's very welcome to see.

"I wasn't sure if Collins was going to be allowed into the chamber. The creche closes at 6.15 but your vote is so important, so I had no other option.

"I did get her to sleep going in but the bell woke her for the second vote. The ushers were fantastic and did everything they could to help me," she said.

"I hadn't planned on having Collins here with me, but when I came up one night last week, nobody got any sleep because I'm combined feeding. I just felt it was better for her and better for me.

"I hope that it paves the way for more mothers to feel comfortable doing this because you can't tell how difficult it is with each child."

As for how Collins is dealing with her history-making appearance, Ms Wynne - who left Sinn Féin earlier this year - said that the seven-month-old is "tired but not fazed".

Dáil history made as 'proud' Clare TD brings baby daughter into chamber  

