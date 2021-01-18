Barry Cowen: Vaccine messaging so far has been haphazard and disjointed

Recent weeks has rekindled much of the fear that abounded last March, April, May and June, especially as the reality of the Covid pandemic hit hard with such devastating effect.

Our hospitals again overrun, again we seek deals with private hospitals, again we seek the return to practice of retired healthcare staff, we throw more money at PUP, at wage subsidy schemes, at our economy and sectors worst hit in order to now exclusively abide by the advice of public health officials.

We did the right thing back then in locking down so severely, other countries were slow to do likewise and we looked on as they suffered even more.

We never expected or really foresaw the endurance, longevity or potency of Covid to come at us in waves.

We’re now in the midst of the third such wave, its greatest yet.

In the intervening period, a new Government was eventually formed.

Society and the economy have sought to adjust, with government supports in hand.

Despite the best efforts to try to live with Covid, both society and economy have failed not once but three times.

The semblance of normality sought and craved was tried by relaxing restrictions.

Sadly, we know now to our detriment, society, economy and health service cannot live with Covid in the absence of a vaccine.

Hindsight proves the folly.

That folly has been compounded by the UK variant and its virility.

Lack of European cohesion

The other great failing and disappointment have been the failure of the EU to play a greater leadership role at a time of its greatest need.

Its redeeming opportunity to right that wrong was and is the vaccine procurement, distribution and rollout.

Hopefully, it won't fail its members, although some believe it is contriving to do so already.

We too must or should not compound that.

Using its delivery concept and pointing to our place as second only to Norway in our vaccination rollout per capita might well only further frustrate our own public.

Remember only a few short weeks ago we were second best in Covid cases, only now to be told we are worst in the world.

The lack of European cohesion on Covid from day one has been disappointing.

Remember Italy being left out on a limb with no leadership, direction or assistance quickly emerging from EU.

How can we regain the solidarity we witnessed initially, the unity of purpose, the sense of patriotism that can match healthcare and frontline workers commitment.

The vaccine is the world's horizon. It is our saviour. It can redeem all – society, economy and government.

So all three stakeholders have to be on the one page, be at the start line together, run the race tactically to succeed, cross the line together.

Its rollout will determine if there is redemption for all.

The appointment of the expert group, led by Prof Briain McCraith, to investigate, prepare and recommend on vaccination rollout was a good decision.

We assume and presume it contains the relevantly qualified personnel, knowledge and expertise.

Therefore they shouldn’t be second-guessed or gazumped. But it would appear that they have, and are, being subject to such treatment.

Who, when, where?

We live in an information age like no other. It demands simple messaging. It doesn’t heed delays or procrastination.

Many don’t appreciate it, many don’t adhere to it, many indeed abhor it. But like it or not, it has to be adhered to, it has to be embraced. That’s where we are at and that’s where our population is at.

So far, we’re told healthcare workers and vulnerable patients in nursing homes/care homes etc take precedent.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

However, I get calls that GPs have been initially omitted.

I’m told it was the discretion of hospital managers, some prioritised GP’s, some didn’t.

We’re told there’ll be three mass testing centres.

It just appears haphazard, disjointed. The public will accept for now a best estimate on the who, when and the where, in a simple straightforward fashion.

All we want and crave is consistency/uniformity.

Green Minister Ossian Smith, by the way, has put together the best and easiest to understand chart to date.

So can we get to basics? The Government speaking as one, consistently, whether it's Taoiseach, Tanaiste or health minister, delivering the simplified details of the who, the when and the where. Update it weekly, inform us of the figures daily and cash in on the hope that will deliver the dividend to society, economy and the political masters.