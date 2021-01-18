Coombe hospital gave leftover vaccine doses to family members of staff

Coombe hospital gave leftover vaccine doses to family members of staff

The Coombe Hospital reportedly gave 16 leftover doses to family members of its staff. Picture: Jason Clarke

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 07:14
Michelle McGlynn

The Coombe Hospital in Dublin gave leftover vaccine doses to family members of its staff including two of its Master’s children.

The Health Minister says he is aware of what happened and that it was not in line with the national vaccine strategy.

For both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there is a six-hour window in which they must be used once fully defrosted and prepared.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he will speak with the chair of the Coombe hospital's board to find out what happened.

The Irish Times reports 16 leftover doses remained at the end of the Dublin maternity hospital’s vaccine clinic on January 8 and they were administered to relatives of staff.

The Master of the Coombe, Professor Michael O’Connell, told the paper they would have been discarded otherwise.

Read More

Government accused of 'flying kites' over early Covid-19 vaccinations

More in this section

Police Stock No evidence police helicopter was shot at, says PSNI
Maria Byrne chosen to fill Michael D’Arcy's vacated Seanad seat Maria Byrne chosen to fill Michael D’Arcy's vacated Seanad seat
Over €10m in recurring annual announced for voluntary hospice sector Over €10m in recurring annual announced for voluntary hospice sector
#covid-19
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 15, 2021

Covid restrictions could extend until May unless numbers decrease, Nphet member warns

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices