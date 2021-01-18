Coombe hospital gave leftover vaccine doses to family members of staff

The Coombe Hospital in Dublin gave leftover vaccine doses to family members of its staff including two of its Master’s children.

The Health Minister says he is aware of what happened and that it was not in line with the national vaccine strategy.

For both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there is a six-hour window in which they must be used once fully defrosted and prepared.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he will speak with the chair of the Coombe hospital's board to find out what happened.

The Irish Times reports 16 leftover doses remained at the end of the Dublin maternity hospital’s vaccine clinic on January 8 and they were administered to relatives of staff.

The Master of the Coombe, Professor Michael O’Connell, told the paper they would have been discarded otherwise.