Independent TDs threaten to pull support over Government failure to deliver on demands 

A key group of Independents that has backed the Government on crucial votes is threatening to pull support over failure to deliver on a number of housing demands.

TDs have vented fury and frustration that promises have not been kept, leaving the Coalition on very shaky ground in the upcoming budget or in any future confidence motion.

The Regional Independent Group secured commitments from the Government on eight areas in exchange for their support in a confidence vote when the eviction ban was lifted in April.

Members of the grouping have now taken aim at the junior minister for older people, Mary Butler, who they claim is trying to “block” their demands around the Fair Deal scheme and said it is now beyond time for the Government to “get off the pot” on the issue.

Independent TD Seán Canney accused the Government of engaging in “jiggery pokery” on Fair Deal changes that would allow people in nursing homes to keep 100% of rental income generated by their homes.

Ms Butler voiced concerns around the proposals and it was decided to wait until a now-overdue report on the issue was completed.

Mr Canney said it is “absolutely not correct” of Ms Butler to cite fears over elder abuse as the HSE must carry out a clinical assessment before a person goes into long-term care. He said the recently passed law on assisted decision-making further protects people.

Independent TD Seán Canney accused the Government of engaging in “jiggery pokery” on Fair Deal changes. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

“Part of what is going on here is the minister for older people is a little bit miffed that she wasn’t involved in the decisions from day one,” he claimed. I don’t like playing politics with things but I think politics is being played within Government on this.

He said if the Government does not “cough up” on this promise he would be forced to withdraw his support.

“I will definitely reconsider my position if they come looking for me,” said Mr Canney.

“We will be making a strong case that the Government get off the pot and deliver on this issue.”

This was echoed by Denis Naughten, who suggested that he would be pulling his support if the Government does not act quickly on the remaining agreed demands.

“The Government have taken these asks on board and we expect to see them implemented in full,” said Mr Naughten.

“Votes will come up again in the Dáil and we will have to consider our position at that time.

“Mary Butler has objected as she feels that this could be a potential incentive to force older people into long-term care but she fails to acknowledge that in order to get into long-term care they must have an independent medical assessment carried out by the HSE and the reason that was introduced was to provide a safety net.

So either that safety net is failing to protect people, which would be a much wider and more worrying issue, or else the system is working and this is being used to block progress in this area.

Mr Naughten, a Roscommon-Galway TD, also raised concerns with the Taoiseach last week, stating that while rent-a-room relief was extended to people on social welfare, as hammered out in the deal between Independents and Government, it has not been extended to medical card assessments as they requested.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he is “not sure” why there has been a delay and said he would follow up with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Cathal Berry said the group of Independents will put pressure on ahead of the budget. Picture: Michael Donnelly

The vacant home grant extension and other demands were delivered, Independent TD Cathal Berry acknowledged, but he said others remain outstanding and the group will put pressure on ahead of the budget.

Waterford TD Matt Shanahan said the lack of delivery on Fair Deal will be “feeding into my thought process” ahead of any votes on the autumn budget.

“I have been very kind to the Government and very understanding, but we are getting down to the brass tacks now; they are saying that delivery is happening but I am not seeing much,” he said.