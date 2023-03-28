Ciara Phelan: Do eviction ban concessions show a Government not far from its own 'notice to quit'? 

The Independent TDs should be “ashamed of themselves”, thundered Richard Boyd Barrett in the Dáil.

The People Before Profit TD was angry at Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s cap-in-hand approach to the Regional Independents who bartered for services in return for their support to get the ending of the eviction ban over the line last week.

Some of the group, which includes Cathal Berry, Sean Canney, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Denis Naughten, and Matt Shanahan, did not side with the Government.

They had set out their eight demands to Mr O’Brien which included measures to ensure more rental properties could be made available.

They got assurances that they were being listened to and were also promised that residents in nursing homes could retain 100% of the rental income of their home if they were to go into care.

Labour Party TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also took aim at the Independent TDs who, he said, “are coming in here and get a free ride".

He said they can be the “big shots in their own constituencies” and then play “softball” with the Government up in Dublin.

Mr Boyd Barrett may have attacked the Independent TDs for “horse-trading” but it is only the Government that has been bought and sold in this scenario.

Its knee-jerk reaction to giving the Independent TDs more or less what they wanted completely exposes the panic mode it has found itself in.

Mr O’Brien buckled last week. He gave into their demands over a non-binding motion when he could have stood his ground and reiterated the Coalition’s stance that the eviction ban had to end because it would store up problems with supply down the line. That’s what he and the Taoiseach are telling the public, anyway.

Such was the rush to get their support, Mr O’Brien managed to frustrate the junior minister responsible for older people, Mary Butler, who in a surprise move took to the media to express her concern about the implications of her party colleague’s deal with the Independents.

The whole debacle screams disorganisation.

Mr Ó Ríordáin also told a group of reporters on the plinth at Leinster House that the Independent TDs “like to pretend that they have more influence than they have".

But the Labour deputy’s take on the matter is far from the reality.

A weakness has been revealed within the Government. It was very easy for a small number of TDs to get their way. It won't be the last time this year the Government faces an important vote and now that the Independent TDs know the power they wield, they will come knocking on ministers’ doors again.

The Government has allowed itself to be backed into a corner and it will be very difficult for senior figures to turn away those looking for promises that will benefit their constituencies.

It also speaks to a much bigger picture.

Coalition sources have admitted there is 'unease' within the Government about the level of scrutiny that they have had to deal with following the lifting of the eviction ban.

Politicians knew they’d have to defend the move but were not expecting the severity of the public anger. Three weeks on from their decision and the matter is still dominating debate in the Dáil and the airwaves.

It makes it even more difficult to believe this Government is doing all that it takes to address the drastic rental crisis.

It may have won the support of some Independent TDs but the Government has, without doubt, lost the support of hundreds of thousands of renters while further upsetting the people who have no home to call their own.