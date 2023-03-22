Government battles to secure Independents' backing ahead of eviction ban vote

- At least 1,500 tenant-in-situ properties will be bought out this year. Local authorities have already been contacted and have been given individual targets to purchase homes currently occupied by HAP tenants if they are being sold;
- Local authorities or approved housing bodies (AHBs) will be able to purchase rental properties where tenants are at risk of homelessness but not on social housing supports to enable them to continue to rent their home. These properties will then be rented back under what has been dubbed a cost-rental backstop;
- Under measures being developed, tenants will be given first right of refusal to buy their homes, by requiring a landlord selling a property to first offer it to the tenant on an independent valuation basis for sale;
- The Croí Conaithe Vacant Property Grant for derelict buildings will be expanded to include both homes built before 2007 and homes that can then be rented to private tenants. This was among the demands put forward by the Regional Independents group.