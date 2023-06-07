BUDGET 2024

Your home  for unrivalled coverage of Budget 2024. Read the Irish Examiner's expert team of writers and journalists as they look forward to, and break down, Budget 2024 in simple terms.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Money in old hands
Budget 2024: Ifac warns Government not to be tempted by spending increase or tax cuts
The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council is also urging the Government to stick to its national spending rule

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023

Irish budget 2016
Government is coming under increasing pressure to cut USC
All major parties want to keep the controversial tax — which generates around €5bn each year — despite a seismic shift in attitude among their own supporters

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023

Minister reacts to Dublin Business School social care course
Simon Harris hits out at 'angsty' reaction to tax cut proposal
Also, welcoming Justice Minister Helen McEntee back, Mr Harris said that investigations by Gsoc being carried out in a timely manner “will be a priority” for her

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023

Ossian Smyth press conference
Fine Gael doubles down on tax cut plans despite criticism
Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell proposed the party hold an off-site forum in Dublin city with the details to be agreed on June 14.

Wed, 31 May, 2023

'Sunscreen needed from March to October': Government urged to remove Vat on sunscreen to fight skin cancer
'Sunscreen needed from March to October': Government urged to remove Vat on sunscreen to fight skin cancer
Currently, Vat adds 23% to the cost of sunscreen and the ICS argues its removal would immediately benefit the public and the health service

Tue, 30 May, 2023

Young woman applying sun lotion on summer vacation
Irish Cancer Society call on Government to abolish VAT on sun cream
The charity, in their Budget 2024 submission, also called for €20m in the National Cancer Strategy and the removal of hospital car parking charges

Tue, 30 May, 2023

Ceremony of reconciliation
S Fergus Finlay: Donohoe complaints and ‘tax cut’ cries just FG brand assertion
There is room for some modest tax changes, but there are far more important issues than that around

Tue, 30 May, 2023

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opens new wing at The Mater Hospital
Fine Gael TDs fear 'prudent Paschal' will cost them seats 
Fine Gael is increasingly worried that Fianna Fáil will 'out-run' and 'out-manoeuvre' the party on tax measures in the next budget

Mon, 29 May, 2023

Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach
Barry Cowen hits out at Leo Varadkar's 'posturing' over budget tax cuts 
'You know, I think he should call a halt to the posturing rather than adding to it', he said

Sun, 28 May, 2023

European housing
S Mick Clifford: Juvenile approach to tax serves no one
Take me back to those days of endless sunshine and leisure. In 2002, when we allegedly never had it so good, and five years later when the sun still shone but dark clouds crept above the horizon, two general elections took place.

Sun, 28 May, 2023

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opens new wing at The Mater Hospital
Varadkar defends Fine Gael ministers over proposed tax cuts
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended the Fine Gael junior ministers who wrote an opinion piece advocating for tax cuts in the autumn budget.

Sat, 27 May, 2023

Ursula von der Leyen visits Dublin
Martin denies competition between coalition parties on the budget 
Tánaiste said they must work 'coherently' to put the budget together

Fri, 26 May, 2023

CC ARBOUR HILL CEREMONY
No tensions or bullying within the coalition, insists Simon Coveney
“I don't think there was an intention to upset anyone. It was an opinion piece. Three junior ministers were outlining again, a policy which I support"

Thu, 25 May, 2023

Elderly stock
€10 increase for pensions as well as carer's and disability allowances in next budget
A €10 increase in the State pension alone would cost the State around €377m extra each year

Thu, 25 May, 2023

McGrath 'will not be bullied' over budget
McGrath 'will not be bullied' over budget
Finance Minister was responding to call by Fine Gael junior ministers call for €1,000 tax cut

Wed, 24 May, 2023

CONSUMER Sunscreen 1
Calls for 23% 'luxury' Vat on sun cream to be dropped
The Irish Cancer Society wants to have sun creams of factor 30 and higher reclassified as essential healthcare goods

Mon, 15 May, 2023

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd