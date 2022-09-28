Budget measures to be reviewed in January, says Varadkar

A review of the measures introduced in the Budget will be held in January, the Tánaiste has said.

In January “we will see how the economy is doing” and examine the Book of Finances, Leo Varadkar told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. However, he said he did not envisage a mini-Budget in the new year.

Most of the payments in the Budget will be front-loaded to get help to people “upfront”, he said. Gas prices could fall as the world heads into a downturn.

One-off payments will be made before Christmas with new payments from the new year.

The Government had responded “dynamically” to the impact of the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs and the unpredictable situation, added the Tánaiste.

Mr Varadkar also defended the decision by the Government not to put a price cap on energy prices.

That was something the Government was very nervous about doing, he said. In the UK they set a cap and the government would pay anything above that no matter what it was.

The Tánaiste said he was always afraid to rule anything out as “you never know what’s coming down the line.” A price cap sounded like a bank guarantee, he said. It was impossible to cost. “You're setting yourself up.”

Mr Varadkar said one could not give people certainty if one didn’t know what certain measures would cost or if they could be afforded.

What the UK had was fake certainty, he said.

Mr Varadkar defended the €12 increase in social welfare saying the payments were front-loaded but when added to other increases it was more than €20 per person per week.

When asked if he had pushed for a €15 increase, the Tánaiste said that all Ministers go into negotiations with their own priorities, but there was only so much money to go around and the figures had to add up in the end.

It was not fair that people earning under €50,000 had to pay the top tax rate, but getting it to €40,000 in the Budget was a big step, he said.

In response to criticism from Sinn Féin, Mr Varadkar said it was possible to “zero in” on any aspect of the Budget and say it was not fair, but the best help the Government could give was by reducing the cost of living.

“You have to take the Budget in the round and see it as a progressive Budget.”

'Only right and proper'

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the Government had been careful in putting away €2bn in the Budget for the Rainy Day Fund.

"That was being prudent", she told Newstalk Breakfast.

The country had come through difficult times with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine and thanks to previous Fine Gael governments there was money available to help people, she said. The cost of living was going up and people needed help, it was important to do that now.

The least well-off were getting the most help, she added. “That’s only right and proper.” The targeted payments were aimed at helping those who needed it most.