'Rubbish' contracts for workers to blame for Dublin Airport chaos, says TD

The Daa has been blamed for offering "absolutely rubbish" contracts to workers which has resulted in chaos for passengers at Dublin Airport in recent days.

Thousands of passengers were forced to queue outside the terminal and waited for over four hours to check in on Sunday, with more than 1,000 people missing flights.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has said security staff are not being given the respect they deserve as the contracts being offered mean workers don't know how many hours they will be given each week.

He said the "absolute chaos and shambles" at Dublin Airport is the result "of the Daa making redundant hundreds of employees during the pandemic and then trying to replace them with people on absolutely rubbish, flexi, low paid contracts and that is at the heart of the chaos".

Richard Boyd Barrett: Accussed the Daa of offering people "absolutely rubbish, flexi, low paid contracts". File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy also strongly criticised Daa for engaging in a "race to the bottom" with regard to its recruitment policy and terms of employment.

Ms Murphy pointed out that the part-time contracts on offer mean that it is very difficult to get a second job as workers could be asked to work nighttime or daytime shifts each week.

There has been a race to the bottom here and I think the price has been paid.

"I also think there was a very generous wage subsidy scheme to keep critical employees in place and obviously there was a mindset here in terms of how the airport will be run into the future that has backfired badly."

She said a "sticking plaster approach" is not good enough and the authority must come up with proper solutions.

"The solution has to be in Dublin Airport, it has to be recruiting staff. It has to be a short-term measure for now, but it also has to have a more sustainable approach to recruitment."

The airport is to be hit with more than 1,000 compensation claims from passengers who missed flights and bosses have been told to come up with solutions by today.