Passengers may miss flights due to ‘significant queues’, warns Dublin Airport

Long queues at a very busy Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport this weekend. DAA advised passengers to arrive at the airport with plenty of time before their flights. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 12:00
Greg Murphy

Dublin Airport has apologised "unreservedly" and warned that some passengers may miss their flights due to "significant queues" for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening.

The daa, owner and operator of Dublin and Cork Airports, said it expects around 50,000 passengers to pass through the airport over the course of the day.

Queueing outside of both terminals has been deployed since early this morning as part of Dublin Airport’s contingency plans for the increased numbers of passengers travelling at this time.

The daa has said it is working to ensure queuing times are minimal for passengers but has advised anyone travelling today to allow additional travel time.

In a statement, a Dublin Airport spokesperson said due to the significant queues inside the terminals, "passengers queuing outside the terminal have been advised they may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook".

The spokesperson added: "Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this is causing."

Passengers have faced lengthy waits and scenes of disorder at Dublin Airport in recent months.

The airport has previously said it is trying to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and has blamed shortages in fully trained staff working at the country’s busiest airport.

 - additional reporting from PA

