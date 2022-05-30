Who is on the management team at Dublin Airport?

The State-owned Daa, the Dublin Airport management body, is responsible for the operation and management of Dublin and Cork airports.

It also has a global airport retailing subsidiary and operates international aviation consultancy with Ddaa International. It has a 12-person board of directors and there are 10 members of the management team:

Dalton Philips

The Daa's management team is led by chief executive Dalton Philips who was appointed in October, 2017.

However, earlier this month Mr Philips announced that he would be leaving Daa after almost five years to take over from Patrick Coveney as chief executive of Greencore.

Mr Philips was previously the CEO of Morrisons, the UK's fourth largest supermarket chain.

Niall MacCarthy

The long-time manager of Cork Airport recently took up an embedded assignment with Daa’s International arm as VP Operations, Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia.

The 39m passenger airport plans to nearly triple in size by 2030.

Vincent Harrison

Vincent Harrison has been managing director of Dublin Airport since 2014.

Prior to joining Dublin Airport, he held senior financial and management positions with Esat/BT in Ireland.

He was appointed the 133rd president of Dublin Chamber earlier this year.

In a 2016 interview, Mr Harrison said the best part of the job is the people he works with, adding: "Our job is to make their journey as smooth as possible and we also work in a rare environment where you get to see not only your product but the customer experiencing it right in front of you."

Louise Bannon

Louise Bannon is head of marketing at Dublin Airport and a member of the executive team.

Her role involves overseeing branding and marketing communications for Dublin, Cork, and Shannon airports, which includes design, production, and installation of all in-store graphics and merchandising for The Loop shopping at all three airports.

She joined Daa in 2006, having previously held senior management roles in both Eircom and ESB.

Nicholas Cole

Nicholas Cole is currently chief executive of Daa International, which recently succeeded in being appointed as airport operator for the largest airport in Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz International Airport.

He previously ran Heathrow's Terminal 5.

Brian Drain

Having joined the company as a graduate more than 30 years ago, Brain Drain and has held a number of senior roles in both the retail business and in Dublin Airport.

He has worked as chief people officer (CPO) since 2018.

Catherine Gubbins

The group's chief financial officer has worked for Daa since 2014.

She previously worked as a senior manager in PwC Ireland.

Ray Hernan

The former Bus Éireann chief executive now leads Daa travel retail business Aer Rianta International (ARI).

Mr Hernan held a number of executive roles in the retail sector, including Arnotts, Brown Thomas, and Selfridges in the UK.

He spent 10 years as director of finance at Ryanair

Maurice Hennessy

Maurice Hennessy holds the position of chief information & security operations officer in Daa and is responsible for the delivery of the North Runway Project, including construction and safeguarding the operational effectiveness of the runway system.

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and qualified with PwC.

Miriam Ryan

The Daa's head of strategy has worked for the company for over 25 years.

During that time she has held responsibilities in a range of business areas, including marketing, industry affairs and economic regulation.