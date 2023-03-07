IFA demands tighter dog control measures after Cork farmer's sheep 'torn to bits' 

Warning: This article contains pictures of a distressing nature.

The Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) has called for the urgent introduction of tighter dog control measures to stop the slaughter of livestock.

The IFA will spell out its demands when it appears before the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture on Wednesday, as estimates suggest there could be up to 300 such dog attacks a year.

It comes in the wake of the latest dog attack on sheep on farmland on the outskirts of Cork City in which one lamb was beheaded, several others were “torn to bits”, a ewe was killed and another seriously injured.

Farmer Dan Cronin said the attack near Blarney has had a devastating affect on the family, but especially on his daughter Ciara, 12.

“The lambs were her pride and joy,” he said.

“It’s her job on the farm to look after the sheep. She helped deliver the lambs, she feeds them, she wants to be a vet but when she saw what happened, she’s just so upset.”

They were still caring for several injured animals as Mr Cronin confirmed he now plans to restrict public access to his land.

The IFA said sheep farmers are more affected by the irresponsible behaviour of some dog owners than other sectors, and it said the lack of Government action is allowing this behaviour to continue to a point where sheep farmers are having their flocks savaged by dogs on an almost daily basis.

“You will all hear about the major attacks that take place, but this is a problem that is not just confined to sporadic large-scale slaughtering of sheep by dogs,” a spokesman said.

There is not a day goes by that sheep farmers throughout the country do not encounter their flocks worried, run into fences and drains and some sheep savaged.

“These cases do not make the headlines, but they are happening and are an indication of the extent of the problem. This must stop.”

A decapitated lamb after a savage attack by dogs on Dan Cronin's farm at Lower Killeens, near Blarney, Co Cork.

The IFA said Government inaction in this area led to the launch by the association three years ago of its ‘no dogs allowed on our land’ campaign, and while there are “positive soundings” coming from Government, the problem has gone on for far too long.

“There must be real and meaningful action and we need it now,” the spokesman said.

Among the key demands from the IFA is the introduction of a single national database for all dogs correlating licensing and microchipping and identifying the person responsible for the dog.

But it has also called for: