Owners urged to keep dogs under control as lambing season begins

People are being urged to keep their dogs under control as lambing season approaches for many farms across the country.

Following the spotlight being put on fatal dog attacks on livestock in recent months, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association sheep chair, Sean McNamara, said that these incidents are occurring all too often.

He said he wants to see “big changes” in legislation, “obviously tougher fines and penalties for people with dogs roaming, that would stop a lot of it”, he told the Irish Examiner.

He also said there is a need for more dog wardens in each county. He has urged dog owners to keep their pets under control at all times.

“I’d like to tell people to keep in their dogs, especially at this time of the year. I’d tell every person they’re responsible for their own dogs, and it’s serious when farmers have a dog attack, the loss,” Mr McNamara said.

Paul Geraghty, principal officer in the community division of the Department of Rural and Community Development, said in recent days that it is intended to introduce increased penalties for the offence of livestock worrying “which continues to be an issue in our rural areas”.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys is keen to increase on-the-spot fines from €100 to €250, Mr Geraghty said.

“There are also the fines that are applied by the courts. At present, the ceiling is €2,500 and the minister is keen to increase them [to €5,000 ceiling]. This will require an adjustment to the primary legislation,” Mr Geraghty told a recent meeting of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine.

Some 217 instances of livestock worrying were reported to the local authorities in 2021, with 241 reported in 2020, Mr Geraghty said.

“There have been recent very serious and damaging attacks which we are aware of, together with the upset and loss that these attacks can cause to farmers across the country,” he added.

Figures for livestock worrying incidents in 2022 are not yet available, and will be published in the next couple of months as they are gathered from local authorities, Mr Geraghty said.

He added that it is “absolutely likely” that there are incidents of sheep worrying and attacks on livestock that are not reported to the local authorities.

Mr Geraghty said:

We know anecdotally that sometimes things get sorted out locally and might not necessarily be reported to the local authority.

“Although we cannot put a figure on it, the incidence of livestock worrying is higher than the statistics we have to hand would suggest.”

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice asked departmental officials at the meeting if there would be consideration given to banning dogs from going up mountains while ewes are on them before lambing.

“There is a huge danger with ewes in lamb,” Mr Fitzmaurice said.

“Generally, ewes are heavy in lamb from January-February until May if it is a mountain area. That is four or five months when it is deadly dangerous if there are dogs.

“Even if ewes see a dog while being heavy in lamb, they can turn over. It is deadly dangerous. The department might look at that.”

He also told the meeting that he is a “firm believer” that it should be mandatory for people to have public liability insurance for their dogs.