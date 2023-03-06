Cork farmer devastated after animals beheaded and 'torn to pieces' by dogs

Warning: This article contains pictures of a distressing nature.

A farmer has spoken of his devastation after a lamb was beheaded and several others were “torn to bits” during a savage attack by dogs on farmland on the outskirts of Cork City.

Dan Cronin, who raises sheep and suckler cows at Lower Killeens, near Blarney, also pleaded with dog owners to control their animals and said he now plans to restrict public access to his land after the flock attack.

“It’s just devastating, we are so upset,” he said.

“I didn’t sleep on Saturday after it. It’s not what it cost, money is only money. But they were like pets to us.”

Neighbours raised the alarm at around 7pm on Friday and when Mr Cronin went to investigate, he found four lambs had been mauled to death, one had been beheaded, and a fifth with critical injuries.

He then found a dead ewe and another one seriously injured, but he managed to rescue a third from the river Martin where it had become trapped after fleeing.

Mr Cronin said his daughter, Ciara, 12, has been devastated by the slaughter.

“The lambs were her pride and joy,” he said.

“It’s her job on the farm to look after the sheep. She helped deliver the lambs, she feeds them, she wants to be a vet and I tried to clean up the field as best I could after the attack, but when she saw what happened, she’s just so upset.

“We live about a mile from Blackstone Bridge and it’s a very popular area for hunting.

“I've never stopped people from hunting around here, and I’ve never had a problem with people walking on the land but not anymore.

“So all that access is gone now. They have to stay out of the place now.

“Everyone knows I have sheep, or they should know, but the people who own these dogs just don’t care.

“And now that these dogs have a taste of blood, we’re worried that they will come back again.”

A decapitated lamb after a savage attack by dogs on Dan Cronin's farm at Lower Killeens, near Blarney, Co Cork.

Witnesses reported seeing two lurchers and a jack russel-type dog, all with collars, attacking the flock on Friday evening.

The incident has been reported to gardaí in Blarney who are investigating.

It is the latest in a series of dog attacks on flocks of sheep and lambs in recent months, with incidents reported in Kerry, Tipperary, Offaly, and Kildare.

Last December, 45 sheep were killed and a further 20 were put down due to injuries after a savage dog attack on lands at Ballymacegan, Lorrha in Co Tipperary.

That came just weeks after 48 lambs were killed during a dog attack in Monegall, and after 12 sheep were killed by dogs in Co Kildare.