No date for reopening Barryscourt Castle six years after works commenced

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has admitted it still cannot give a date for when one of Cork's most recognisable heritage sites will be reopened to the public, six years after work started to make it safe.

Barryscourt Castle in Carrigtwohill remains closed for the foreseeable future, despite works beginning in 2016, the OPW confirmed, following questions from East Cork TDs Sean Sherlock and David Stanton.

According to Heritage Ireland, Barryscourt Castle was the seat of the great Anglo-Norman Barry family and is one of the finest examples of a restored Irish tower house.

Dating from between 1392 and 1420, the castle has an outer bawn wall and largely intact corner towers.

The ground floor of the Tower House contains a dungeon into which prisoners were dropped via the 'drop-hole' located on the second floor.

Radiocarbon dating from Barryscourt tower house suggests it was built around the year 1400, but given Barryscourt’s size and complexity of design, it is likely that many of the smaller, simpler tower houses were built even earlier.

Barryscourt's elaborate structure is considered to be on a similar scale to Bunratty in Co Clare.

Electrical systems affected by damp

It was discovered in recent years that Barryscourt Castle had significant problems with damp penetration causing the internal electrical system to become inherently unsafe.

A reply to Mr Sherlock's question as to Barryscourt's status said: "Restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the good progress of these works.

"Currently, work to the north and west walls is complete and is approaching 50% on the south and east walls.

"After all external works are complete, an upgrade of the electrical and heating systems is planned, the completion of which will clear the way for a reopening to the public."

Every effort is being made to expedite the works which can only be undertaken in sequence. It is not possible at this time to give a precise date for reopening to the public.

Mr Sherlock called for the works to be expedited.

"It’s vital that we finally get Barryscourt up and running for visitors. The works in Barryscourt have been going on for years and should be prioritised by the OPW.

"The reopening plan should engage local stakeholders in towns like Carrigtwohill that stand to benefit greatly from the additional footfall that Barryscourt can bring," he said.

Work to the north and west walls of the castle is complete and is approaching 50% on the south and east walls. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Earlier this year, in reply to Mr Stanton, Government junior minister Ossian Smyth said "a lot of work has been done".

He added: "The main hall and the great hall have been completed and fittings and furnishings have been reinstated ... within the castle grounds there is a herb garden, a knot garden, and an orchard. These have been restored according to the original 16th-century design."

Mr Stanton said he wanted "to emphasise the importance of this particular building and to get it open as soon as possible".