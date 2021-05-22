'Not possible' to give reopening date for historic Cork landmark

A reopening date must be established for one of East Cork's most historic landmarks after languishing in the midst of safety works for five years.

That is according to Cork East TD Séan Sherlock, who said Barryscourt Castle in Carrigtwohill has to be a priority for the Government body in charge of the facility, the Office of Public Works (OPW).

History enthusiasts and families alike were disappointed in the summer of 2020, when it emerged that Barryscourt Castle would remain closed for another 18 months.

The latest update from the OPW given in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Sherlock suggests it may be even longer than the date anticipated a year ago.

The Department of Public Expenditure said restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic "has disrupted the good progress" of works being done to make the facility safe.

"It is not possible at this time to give a precise date for reopening to the public," the department said.

Seat of Anglo-Norman Barry family

According to Heritage Ireland, Barryscourt Castle was the seat of the great Anglo-Norman Barry family and is one of the finest examples of a restored Irish tower house.

Dating from between 1392 and 1420, the castle has an outer bawn wall and largely intact corner towers. The ground floor of the Tower House contains a dungeon into which prisoners were dropped via the 'drop-hole' located on the second floor.

Radiocarbon dating from Barryscourt tower house suggests it was built around the year 1400, but given Barryscourt’s size and complexity of design, it is likely that many of the smaller, simpler tower houses were built even earlier.

Barryscourt's elaborate structure is considered to be on a similar scale to Bunratty in Co Clare.

It was discovered in recent years that Barryscourt Castle had significant problems with damp penetration causing the internal electrical system to become inherently unsafe.

Extensive rehabilitation works

The visitor experience at the castle had to be closed in 2016 while extensive rehabilitation works were put in place.

Currently, work to the north and west walls is complete and is approaching 50% on the south and east walls.

"After all external works are complete, an upgrade of the electrical and heating systems is planned, the completion of which, will clear the way for a reopening to the public. Every effort is being made to expedite the works which can only be undertaken in sequence," the Department of Public Expenditure said.

Mr Sherlock said the works needed to be a priority for the OPW.

"We want to get Barryscourt up and running for visitors, particularly as restrictions ease. The works in Barryscourt have been going on for years and should be prioritised by the OPW. Towns like Carrigtwohill will benefit greatly from the additional footfall that Barryscourt can bring," he said.