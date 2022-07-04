Woman released following Limerick hit-and-run that left garda's foot severed

The garda remains in Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Woman released following Limerick hit-and-run that left garda's foot severed

Niall Flood, from Dromcollogher, Co Limerick, was seriously injured in the incident.

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 08:53
Michelle McGlynn and David Raleigh

Gardaí investigating a serious road traffic collision in Limerick last week are continuing to appeal for witnesses to make contact.

The incident resulted in an off-duty garda's foot being severed.

Niall Flood, from Dromcollogher, Co Limerick, was found seriously injured on the R522, situated between Dromcollogher and Feoghanagh, near Newcastle West, at around 7.15pm on Thursday night.

A woman, aged in her 20s, who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Flood remains in Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

An inspector stationed at Henry Street, Limerick City and Newcastle West, Mr Flood was airlifted from the scene by the Irish Community Air Ambulance charity, based in Rathcoole Aerodrome, Co Cork, to CUH.

His foot was severed just below the shinbone above the ankle and he sustained other multiple injuries.

Newcastle West Fine Gael Councillor Liam Galvin paid tribute to Mr Flood who he described as an “excellent Garda”.

“He is one of the good guys, and our thoughts are with him and his wife, he had big ideas and plans for policing in Newcastle West and it is just a crying shame what has happened and I just hope he will get well," said Mr Galvin.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any person who may have witnessed the collision on Thursday evening to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

'Opportunistic and punitive' - How an older person's charity left a staff member out in the cold

More in this section

Teen hospitalised following attack in Waterford city Teen hospitalised following attack in Waterford city
Watch: Tiger Woods lands at Adare Manor ahead of star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am  Watch: Tiger Woods lands at Adare Manor ahead of star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am 
Fire crew remove wheelie bin from Fr Mathew statue in Cork city Fire crew remove wheelie bin from Fr Mathew statue in Cork city
Gardai
<p>N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia Burrin, Co. Clare. Picture: Google maps</p>

Emergency services at serious Clare collision between two motorcycles and a car

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices