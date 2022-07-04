Woman released following Limerick hit-and-run that left garda's foot severed

Gardaí investigating a serious road traffic collision in Limerick last week are continuing to appeal for witnesses to make contact.

The incident resulted in an off-duty garda's foot being severed.

Niall Flood, from Dromcollogher, Co Limerick, was found seriously injured on the R522, situated between Dromcollogher and Feoghanagh, near Newcastle West, at around 7.15pm on Thursday night.

A woman, aged in her 20s, who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Flood remains in Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

An inspector stationed at Henry Street, Limerick City and Newcastle West, Mr Flood was airlifted from the scene by the Irish Community Air Ambulance charity, based in Rathcoole Aerodrome, Co Cork, to CUH.

His foot was severed just below the shinbone above the ankle and he sustained other multiple injuries.

Newcastle West Fine Gael Councillor Liam Galvin paid tribute to Mr Flood who he described as an “excellent Garda”.

“He is one of the good guys, and our thoughts are with him and his wife, he had big ideas and plans for policing in Newcastle West and it is just a crying shame what has happened and I just hope he will get well," said Mr Galvin.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any person who may have witnessed the collision on Thursday evening to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.