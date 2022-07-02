Witnesses sought after Cork garda injured at checkpoint hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident which saw a garda struck by a motorcylist while performing a checkpoint in Cork city on Friday evening.
The incident took place on Monahan Road in Cork at around 7pm yesterday evening, less than 24 hours after an off-duty garda's leg was severed in a hit-and-run in Limerick.
The vehicle fled the scene, and the garda was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are reported to be non life-threatening.
"No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation," said a garda spokesperson.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road junction between 6:50pm and 7:05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.