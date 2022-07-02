Witnesses sought after Cork garda injured at checkpoint hit-and-run

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a garda in Limerick was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
Witnesses sought after Cork garda injured at checkpoint hit-and-run

The vehicle fled the scene, and the garda was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are reported to be non life-threatening.

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 08:57
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident which saw a garda struck by a motorcylist while performing a checkpoint in Cork city on Friday evening.

The incident took place on Monahan Road in Cork at around 7pm yesterday evening, less than 24 hours after an off-duty garda's leg was severed in a hit-and-run in Limerick.

The vehicle fled the scene, and the garda was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are reported to be non life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road junction between 6:50pm and 7:05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.

Read More

Review of security at derelict Vita Cortex site to be carried out after blaze

More in this section

Overnight blaze at former Vita Cortex factory latest in spate of Cork fires Overnight blaze at former Vita Cortex factory latest in spate of Cork fires
Limerick garda's foot severed in 'horrific' hit and run crash Limerick garda's foot severed in 'horrific' hit and run crash
Doctor holding serological COVID-19 test Munster counties worst hit by summer Covid surge
GardaiCork
Witnesses sought after Cork garda injured at checkpoint hit-and-run

Organs of two babies born in Limerick sent for incineration without parents' knowledge

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

  • 1
  • 9
  • 17
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices