Woman, 20s, arrested after cyclist, 50s, seriously injured in Limerick collision

A man in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision in Limerick on Thursday evening.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in relation to the incident, and investigations into the collision are ongoing.

"Shortly after 7.15pm, Garda and Emergency Services were alerted after a cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher (Dromcolliher) and Feohanagh near Newcastle West," a garda spokesperson said.

"The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital. His injures are described as serious."

It was added that the arrested woman is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station, while a car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination.

"The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic."

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing," it was added.