Crew of 10 safe after yacht runs aground during race in Cork harbour

Ten sailors had a lucky escape today when their yacht ran aground during a race in Cork Harbour.

The alarm was raised just after midday when a J109 yacht racing in the October league ran aground on rocks at Weaver’s Point.

The Crosshaven lifeboat, the Crosshaven Coast Guard RIB and the Port of Cork Pilot launch were alerted and all raced to the scene.

As they were on route, the RNLI crew was flagged down by people onboard a passing yacht and told that a crewman was overboard on another yacht on the eastern side of the channel near White Bay.

As the Coast Guard rib continued towards the grounded yacht, the RNLI lifeboat veered off to White Bay where they found the overboard crewman back aboard his yacht and no longer in need of assistance.

Word then came through that most of the crew on the grounded yacht had scrambled ashore and were safe.

The yacht aground on rocks at Weaver’s Point. Picture: Crosshaven Coast Guard

However, two of the crew had been in the water and were on their way to the lifeboat station in a Royal Cork Yacht Club rib for a hot shower and a change of clothes.

The grounded yacht ran aground three hours before low water in what the RNLI described as a “very lumpy sea”.

The yacht remains high and dry on the rocks this afternoon.

A spokesman for Crosshaven Coast Guard unit said its members will make an attempt to re-float the yacht closer to high water.

“Crosshaven Coast Guard have set up a cordon near the boat please adhere to it and stay back. We don’t want anybody else becoming a casualty,” the unit said.