'I've been the partner waiting in the car park': Cork TD hits out at minister over maternity restrictions

In a moving contribution during a debate on maternity services, Cork South Central Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire told TDs of how he was forced to remain outside in the car park in December when his partner Eimear had to attend hospital following a bleed.

Mr Ó Laoghaire's comments were made as the Dáil heard repeated calls from the State to ensure the new National Maternity Hospital would be free of Catholic influence when it opens.

“Minister, just before Christmas, my partner Eimear had an emergency appointment with the early pregnancy unit, because she was bleeding.

“I waited outside by the car park looking up at the early pregnancy unit waiting room window, as close as I could get. I am glad to say all was fine, but I tell you, we were worried,” he said.

"And if it was not fine, Eimear would have had to face that appointment, alone. She would have got that bad news, alone. Earth-shattering devastating news. Alone. Minister, that's still the same today."

Mr Ó Laoghaire says that hospital staff are vaccinated, pregnant women and their partners will be vaccinated "before too long" and says there is no justification for continuing with these restrictions.

“Whatever about a year ago, hospital staff are vaccinated, increasingly pregnant women are vaccinated, many partners will be before long too, and that is welcome.

“Partners and expectant mothers are almost always coming from the same household, presenting the same Covid risk. There is no justification for the continuing of these restrictions.

“Women in labour need support, full stop. The WHO says so, the CMO says so."

Many women in the last year have received devastating news alone & been denied partner support in labour & birth



I've been the partner waiting in the carpark, looking up at hospital window while she sat inside scared &alone



The harsh restrictions must go. #WhoseNeedsAreBeingMet pic.twitter.com/Qs1bZrISd2 — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) June 2, 2021

He says the health minister needs to remove the restrictions as "partners are not visitors, they are essential support."

“You need to stop dragging your heels on this minister and force action and stop presenting these minimal changes as enough. Women need their partners during all of labour after birth and at key appointments.

“From Monday you can have a meal outdoors, you can go to a museum. Yet, a partner cannot be present with a woman during their birth, giving birth through all of their labour.

“And what's worse, Minister is you and your government are trying to present an absolutely minimal tiny level of access as a major opening up. It's a cod. The level of access is totally unacceptable, it is a fraud."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been sharply criticised for leaving the Dáil before a debate on maternity services had concluded.

Opposition TDs spoke passionately on the matter, but the Health Minister left the chamber before the debate had concluded.

“It says it all,” said Cork South West TD Holly Cairns.

Her colleague Jennifer Whitmore said it was outrageous that Mr Donnelly would leave the Dáil on such a sensitive debate before it had concluded.

“He gave a fine speech with lots of fine words, but I am so angry he has left,” she said.