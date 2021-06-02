Fury as Stephen Donnelly leaves maternity debate early

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been sharply criticised for leaving the Dáil before a debate on maternity services had concluded.

During the debate, the Dáil heard repeated calls from the State to ensure the new National Maternity Hospital would be free of Catholic influence when it opens.

Opposition TDs spoke passionately on the matter, but the Health Minister left the chamber before the debate had concluded.

“It says it all,” said Cork South West TD Holly Cairns.

Her colleague Jennifer Whitmore said it was outrageous that Mr Donnelly would leave the Dáil on such a sensitive debate before it had concluded.

“He gave a fine speech with lots of fine words, but I am so angry he has left,” she said.

Independent TD and former minister Sean Canney said it was a “misjudgement” for the minister to leave prematurely.

During a sometimes-emotional debate on the state of maternity services, Opposition TDs from several parties and the independent groups called on Mr Donnelly to ensure the new facility in St Vincent’s Hospital will be publicly operated.

Introducing the motion, Independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly hit out at the lack of progress in developing the national maternity strategy since the death of Savita Halappanavar and the deaths of several babies in the Midlands.

She demanded clarity from Mr Donnelly as to how the State will deliver on its promise that no religious ethos will determine what kind of care is offered at the new hospital.

In a moving contribution, Cork South Central Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire told TDs of how he was forced to remain outside in December when his partner Eimear had to attend following a bleed.

“Minister, just before Christmas, my partner Eimear had an emergency appointment with the early pregnancy unit, because she was bleeding.

“I waited outside by the car park looking up at the early pregnancy unit waiting room window, as close as I could get. I am glad to say all was fine, but I tell you, we were worried,” he said.

And if it was not fine, Eimear would have had to face that appointment, alone. She would have got that bad news, alone. Earth-shattering devastating news. Alone. Minister, that's still the same today.

“You need to stop dragging your heels on this minister and force action and stop presenting these minimal changes as enough. Women need their partners during all of labour after birth and at key appointments. Partners are not visitors, they are essential support.

“From Monday you can have a meal outdoors, you can go to a museum. Yet, a partner cannot be present with a woman during their birth, giving birth through all of their labour.

“And what's worse, Minister is you and your government are trying to present an absolutely minimal tiny level of access as a major opening up. It's a cod. The level of access is totally unacceptable, it is a fraud."

In his speech, Mr Donnelly said the Government would be supporting the motion put forward by Ms Connolly.

“Women’s healthcare has never been prioritised as it should be in this country. It has never been invested in as it must be. Our maternity hospitals are not fit for purpose.

"We are reported as having the lowest rate of breastfeeding in Europe. There is insufficient choice for pregnant women in terms of midwifery-led care, community-based care and birthing options,” he said.

IVF supports are not good enough, he said, and support and promotion of physical activity at all age groups is behind where it needs to be.

“A national conversation on menopause is speaking volumes for what has not been done for women’s health and well-being. Gynaecology waiting lists are unacceptably long. Conditions like endometriosis have been largely ignored. This list goes on and on.

"We have incredible people working in women’s healthcare, in community and hospital settings, in maternity, gynaecology, mental health, oncology, screening, well-being and many more. However, we need more of them and they need a lot more resources to provide the services that are required,” the minister said.

He restated the promise made that no religious ethos would be allowed to determine the care in the new maternity hospital but did say the arrangement which has facilitated the move to the St Vincent's Hospital campus "is complex".

Mr Donnelly said the Government is committed to the development of a new national maternity hospital on the St. Vincent’s campus.

"The project is unprecedented and complex. We are relocating one voluntary hospital to the campus of another voluntary hospital and into a hospital building owned by the State," he said.

A legal framework is being developed to protect the State's investment in the new hospital and ensure that it remains in State ownership. The legal framework will also ensure that health services at the new hospital will be provided without religious, ethnic or other distinction, he said.

Mr Donnelly said he "will not countenance" any new maternity hospital that has any governance or influence whatsoever involving any religious ethos.

"That is an absolute commitment. Services will be provided in accordance with the law and national policies. That is all," he said.

