LÉ George Bernard Shaw en route to rescue stricken trawler off the West Cork coast

Naval Service, RNLI, and Coast Guard are working to ensure the safe return of the trawler and its crew
LÉ George Bernard Shaw en route to rescue stricken trawler off the West Cork coast

The Irish Naval Service has sent the LÉ George Bernard Shaw to the location of a stricken trawler off the West Cork coast. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 16:52
Noel Baker

The Irish Naval Service has sent the LÉ George Bernard Shaw to the scene of a stricken trawler off the West Cork coast after efforts to tow it to shore earlier were disrupted by waves of up to 10m in height.

The Ellie Adhamh, with a crew of seven on board, called for assistance at around 7am this morning after it lost engine power some 100km off the coast.

After all efforts to start the engine failed, other trawlers attempted to intervene but were hampered by deteriorating weather.

Tug hit by huge wave

A tug was then dispatched from Castletownbere in an effort to bring the trawler back to port but it was hit by a huge wave around 30km from the shore which shattered its wheelhouse windows.

As it was forced to return to shore, the Coast Guard, RNLI, and Naval Service are coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of the trawler and its crew.

It is understood an airlift is one option being considered, with a helicopter on standby, and the Coast Guard at Valentia confirmed that the LÉ George Bernard Shaw was en route to the scene this afternoon.

Efforts to bring the trawler to safety have been obstructed by bad weather including waves of between 8m and 10m, making it extremely difficult if not hazardous to try and attach a rope to the vessel.

Read More

Photo essay: Brexit is no fisherman’s friend as industry navigates uncertain waters

More in this section

Oral hearing to be held on Bessborough apartments plan Oral hearing to be held on Bessborough apartments plan
€10,000 worth of cannabis seized after two men found 'acting suspiciously' at train station €10,000 worth of cannabis seized after two men found 'acting suspiciously' at train station
Garda stock Gardaí investigating suspicious approach to child outside Clare school
west corkellie adhamhplace: west corkorganisation: naval serviceorganisation: rnliorganisation: coast guard
LÉ George Bernard Shaw en route to rescue stricken trawler off the West Cork coast

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teen killed in Tipperary crash

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 17
  • 23
  • 37
  • 40
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices