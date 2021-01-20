Man arrested in West Cork in relation to Newcastle West robbery

The man is currently being detained in Henry Street Garda station in Limerick
The victim presented herself to the Newcastle West Garda Station where she reported the incident. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 11:16
Caitlín Griffin

A man has been arrested in relation to a robbery that occurred in Limerick.

This incident occurred around 12.30pm on January 18 at a car park on Sheehan’s Road, Newcastle West.

The victim presented herself to the garda station in Newcastle West where she reported that she had been subject to a robbery in the car park.

The woman told Gardaí that she had been sitting in her car smoking a cigarette when she was approached by a man who asked her for a cigarette.

When she refused, the man became aggressive and threatened her with what was believed to be a knife.

The man proceeded to grab her cigarettes from the dashboard and got into a car which then left the scene. The woman was not harmed during the incident.

Following further investigation by detectives in Newcastle West, a possible suspect was nominated.

On January 19, a man in his 30s was arrested in West Cork by Gardaí from Newcastle West.

The man has been brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork village

