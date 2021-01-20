€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

Someone in Cork woke up this morning €500,000 better off after winning big in the EuroMillions.

Ticketholders throughout the county will be checking their tickets this morning to see if they were the winner.

While there was no overall winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot, a ticket sold in Cork was the winner in the EuroMillions Plus draw, worth some €500,000.

It was one of 46,000 prizes won on tickets sold in Ireland.

The EuroMillions jackpot was worth almost €68m.

There are no details as of yet whereabouts in Cork the winning ticket was sold.

A player in Cork has won tonight’s #EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000! 💫#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/tXnkh244dZ — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 19, 2021

It is the latest in a series of big wins for Irish players in the EuroMillions, with a lucky player in Clare winning €500,000 just three weeks ago.

Last July, a ticket sold in Ireland won the grand prize of some €49.5m.