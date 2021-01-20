€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

There was no winner of the €68m jackpot - but one player in Cork has scooped €500,000.
€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

Someone in Cork has won €500,000 in last nights EuroMillions.

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 10:48
Caitlín Griffin

Someone in Cork woke up this morning €500,000 better off after winning big in the EuroMillions.

Ticketholders throughout the county will be checking their tickets this morning to see if they were the winner.

While there was no overall winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot, a ticket sold in Cork was the winner in the EuroMillions Plus draw, worth some €500,000.

It was one of 46,000 prizes won on tickets sold in Ireland.

The EuroMillions jackpot was worth almost €68m.

There are no details as of yet whereabouts in Cork the winning ticket was sold.

It is the latest in a series of big wins for Irish players in the EuroMillions, with a lucky player in Clare winning €500,000 just three weeks ago.

Last July, a ticket sold in Ireland won the grand prize of some €49.5m. 

Read More

Water pipes as 'thin as tissue' have Cork villagers at wits end 

More in this section

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of woman missing from Cork Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of woman missing from Cork
360 Covid cases in Mid-West nursing homes so far this month 360 Covid cases in Mid-West nursing homes so far this month
Engineers hired for radical overhaul of Cork city bus routes  Engineers hired for radical overhaul of Cork city bus routes 
euromillionscork
€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

Man arrested in West Cork in relation to Newcastle West robbery

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices