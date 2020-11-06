Gardaí discover 'sophisticated cannabis grow house' in West Cork

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a conveyor belt grow system, fans, lights and ventilation
Cannabis plants found in the Inchigeela area.

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 09:47

Gardaí have seized €20,800 of suspected cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in West Cork.

At around 7.30pm last night, Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Units executed a search warrant at a house in the Inchigeela area.

A garda statement said: "During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house containing a conveyor belt grow system, fans, lights and ventilation." 

The suspected cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, are worth an estimated €14,800.

A further search of the house led to the seizure of €6,000 of suspected cannabis herb. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

