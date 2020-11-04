Two men charged after seizure of over €100,000 cannabis herb in Cork houses

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of €105,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

Oscar Escobar, aged 37, was arrested by Detective Garda Robert Kennedy.

Juan Carlos Barcenilla, aged 33, was arrested by Detective Garda John Sheedy.

The two accused were brought before Cork District Court in relation to the matter.

They were arrested as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

Gardaí searched a house on Sundays Well Rd on November 2 and it is alleged that they seized €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb, and that in a second search at a house on Blarney St, €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb was found.

The gardaí did not object to bail being granted to the two accused. However, they did require that conditions would be attached.

Det Garda Kennedy testified that he arrested Mr Escobar, with an address at 117 Sunday’s Well Rd, Cork, on November 2. He formally charged him the following day and cautioned him that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence. He made no reply.

Bail conditions required Mr Escobar to sign on at Anglesea Street Garda Station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and to supply a mobile phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times.

Det Garda Sheedy said Mr Barcenilla, of the same address, made no reply when charged. The detective required him to sign on at Gurranabraher Garda Station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and to surrender his passport.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the DPP. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded both men on bail until December 16 for that purpose.

Mr Escobar and Mr Barcenilla, represented by solicitors, Daithí Ó Donnabháin and Donal Daly, respectively, are both charged with possession of cannabis herb and having the drug for sale or supply on November 2 at Sunday’s Well Rd, Cork.