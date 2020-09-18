Covid cases in Cork school not a cluster, public health experts say

Public health experts have ruled out a Covid-19 outbreak in a Cork town where three cases of the virus were confirmed in two schools this week.

It comes as a school in Kildare was advised to close after a cluster of cases were confirmed at Scoil na Mainistreach, in Celbridge.

However, in Ballincollig, west of Cork City, two schools remained open this week after three cases of the virus were confirmed in the space of 48-hours - two in Coláiste Choilm secondary school and the third in nearby Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin primary school.

In all three cases, a public health risk assessment was undertaken and no children were identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases.

Concerns mounted after the town’s GAA club temporarily suspended its activity after announcing that one of its members tested positive for the virus.

But public health experts stressed that the two cases in the secondary school were not linked, and that transmission of the virus did not occur in the school.

“In other words, the two individuals acquired Covid-19 outside of the school from two different and separate sources,” said Dr Mary O’Mahony, a consultant in public health medicine, in a letter distributed to parents of students attending the school.

This rules out an outbreak as defined by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre - an outbreak is two or more linked cases.

A spokesperson for the HSE said they don’t comment on specific cases to protect patient confidentiality.

But the HSE South’s department of public health moved to reassure parents in the region that “all appropriate procedures and precautions” have been followed in relation to any cases of Covid-19 which were notified in the region in recent days.

“We do not comment on individual cases or outbreaks to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those involved,” a spokesperson said.

“The details of anyone who engages with the health system, including the Covid-19 testing, tracking and tracing system, is entirely confidential.

“Although we cannot comment on any individual case, we are confident that correct procedures have been followed in the management of all cases notified to the department to date.

In any case, where a case of Covid-19 is linked to an educational facility, public health professionals speak directly with the person, or family as appropriate, and asks them about their contacts.

“If any children are deemed to be close contacts of a confirmed case linked to an educational facility, the child’s parents or guardians are contacted directly and advised of the action they need to take.

“Children who are not identified as a close contact do not need a test and can continue to attend school."

Responses and recommendations for each educational facility may differ, they said.

A total of 35 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in 96 schools following testing of some 2,100 staff and students.