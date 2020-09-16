Two more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork schools

A second case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in a Cork school within 24 hours.

The confirmation of the latest case in Colaiste Choilm in Ballincollig came yesterday as another case of Covid-19 was reported in a primary school nearby.

Parents of children attending Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin were told yesterday afternoon that the HSE has been made aware of a confirmed case of the virus in their school too.

It is not clear if there is a connection between the various cases in the town.

It has not been stated whether the cases involve students or staff members.

But in all the cases, public health experts said no children have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

The school authorities said they are working with the HSE and following the guidance of public health experts.

The Department of Public Health in the HSE South said it is monitoring the school situations closely.

“If your child develops any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 infection (such as a cough, a fever, loss or change in sense of taste or smell), please do not send your child to school. Contact your GP and begin restricting your child’s movements,” it told parents.

It said that means avoiding contact with other people and social situations as much as possible, including:

keeping your child at home;

not allowing them to use public transport;

not having visitors in your home;

not going to the shops or pharmacy, unless absolutely necessary;

and keeping away from older people, anyone with an underlying medical condition and pregnant women.

Earlier, the town’s GAA club temporarily suspended all activities after a club member tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the club said it will update its members of any developments over the next 24 hours.

It advised people to continue following public health guidance at all times and to respect the confidentiality of all involved.