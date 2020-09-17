School told to shut after discovery of Covid-19 cluster

Pupils and teachers at the school believed to be close contacts of the infected person have been told to avoid public transport, and avoid all shops “unless absolutely necessary”. File Picture

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 21:27 PM
Cianan Brennan

A Kildare school has been told to shut down after the discovery of a Covid-19 cluster.

According to the HSE, the discovery has been made at Scoil na Mainistreach, in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

And after testing within the school community, it was recommended the school close.

In a letter to the school’s principal, Public Health Specialist Ruth McDermot said: “Further cases of Covid-19 have been identified following testing by Public Health.

“We recommend that the school should close while the investigation is ongoing.” 

Pupils and teachers at the school believed to be close contacts of the infected person have been told to avoid public transport, and avoid all shops “unless absolutely necessary”.

They have also been told to stay away from elderly people, and anybody with a known underlying health condition.

HSE chief: Ireland on a 'dangerous road' unless we take stock of Covid-19 now

