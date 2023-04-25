'My gang is bigger than yours': Garda Commissioner issues warning to criminal groups 

The Garda Commissioner has warned organised crime groups that "my gang is bigger than their gang" and said gardaí were on route to dismantling criminal groups, including the Hutch gang in Ireland.

Drew Harris said he would meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to discuss the fallout from the failed bid to prosecute gangland boss Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

Mr Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne last week following one of the country’s most explosive criminal trials

But despite the failed prosecution, Mr Harris warned criminals that “my gang is bigger than your gang” and said gardaí were on “the long route march” to dismantle organised crime in Ireland.

The Hutch organised crime group remains under "very active investigation" he told the 45th annual Garda Representative Association conference in Co Mayo.

“I want to assure people that the Hutch Organised Crime Group remains under investigation, very active investigation. We are still working with the international partners in respect of that criminal grouping. So our work has not finished."

When asked if the Hutch trial was an embarrassment for gardaí, he said it was “a set-back”.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

“It is a set-back in terms of taking a case to court and [if] you don't get a conviction, one feels like that is a set-back.

“But at the same time, we are on a long route march here in terms of these crime groups and bringing these individuals to justice for serious charges.

“Yes there will be set-backs but the prize is that we actually break down these organised crime groups — we are determined to do that.

“The prize is that we are making Ireland a hard place for organised crime groups to work. That is what I am determined to do and if I might say these gangs have some notoriety but my gang is bigger than their gang and we'll keep working away at this.”

Bringing charges is a matter for the DPP, not gardaí, he said following criticisms that only a murder charge was brought against Hutch, when other serious charges may have resulted in a successful prosecution.

On Monday, it was announced that gardaí are to launch an investigation into the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) senior investigator who allegedly attended a party with Hutch.

The inquiry will examine whether there was any criminality involved relating to the former Gsoc investigator.

The Gsoc investigator resigned last week after it emerged he allegedly attended a party with Hutch after he was cleared of the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne by the Special Criminal Court.

Mr Harris said the Gsoc controversy was “a matter of very serious and grave concern”.

“I have put professional and very experienced detectives to the work and they will conduct their inquiries quickly and hopefully they will get to a conclusion as soon as possible,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said he had confidence in Gsoc as the force to investigate Garda misconduct.

When asked if the Gsoc investigator had a relationship with members of the Hutch crime gang, Mr Harris said that it would be “speculation” to respond.