Investigation launched into Gsoc member who allegedly attended Hutch party

An investigation is to be launched by gardaí into the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) senior investigator who allegedly attended a party with gangland figure Gerard Hutch.

Following a request from the Gsoc Commissioners to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, An Garda Síochána has today started an inquiry to examine whether there was any criminality involved relating to a former Gsoc investigator.

The inquiry is being conducted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBI).

The Gsoc investigator, who resigned last week after it emerged that he allegedly attended a party with notorious alleged gangland figure Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch after he was cleared of the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne, is to be interviewed by the GNBI, it is understood.

A statement from Gsoc said: "This afternoon, Gsoc submitted a report to the Minister for Justice outlining the action it has taken to date concerning the resignation of a member of our staff.

When Gsoc became aware last week of a potential conflict of interest involving a member of our staff, we immediately removed that member’s access to our systems and commenced an initial internal investigation.

"The staff member in question resigned shortly thereafter. Gsoc engaged at a senior level with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána and continues to do so.

"We took these steps promptly in response to the disclosure of a potential conflict of interest so as to preserve the integrity of our systems and facilitate proper investigation of all matters relating to this.

"It is not Gsoc’s policy to investigate itself and we see independent investigation as integral to proper oversight, due process and fairness.

"It is of paramount importance to establish whether any concerns of a criminal nature arise. This is a matter for An Garda Síochána in the first instance and Gsoc is cooperating with them in their examination of the matter and will cooperate with any investigation that they deem necessary.

"Gsoc is committed to ensuring that any further investigation into this matter that may prove necessary is carried out independently, to ensure that public confidence in the oversight of policing in Ireland is both fostered and maintained."

Gsoc will not be commenting further on this matter at this time, the statement said.

The Minister for Justice received a report this evening from the chairperson of Gsoc noting that the matter has been referred to An Garda Síochána.

Simon Harris said that the investigation is needed to ensure that public confidence is maintained in Gsoc.

Mr Harris thanked Judge Rory McCabe for this "swift action" and emphasises that Gsoc plays a vital role in upholding confidence in policing in Ireland.

The former Gsoc investigator at the centre of the controversy is understood to be a neighbour of the household where a party was held after The Monk was cleared for murder at the Special Criminal Court last week.

The incident has raised major concerns among gardaí as Gsoc is the State body responsible for investigating potential garda misconduct.

Calls had been made by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) for an independent inquiry into the alleged issue.